Goodnight Mommy Stars Naomi Watts And Nicholas And Cameron Crovetti Spill Spooky Secrets [Exclusive Interview]

Did you have any spooky or weird moments while filming? Horror movies are notorious for spooky sets.

Naomi Watts: Well, for me, I've done a few now in this genre. You don't get carried away like an audience does, because there's so many things that happen in post that create that tension. For me, it was really the moments where I was doing things to the children that just didn't feel right. I'm a mother, I worry about my kids getting hurt all the time. I worry about twisted thoughts in their heads all the time. To be in a space where you are actually being told to inflict those things, was really unsettling for me. Of course, I did my due diligence.

I not only had multiple conversations with their mom, the director and them... Also, knowing that they were coming in as seasoned professionals, they'd done quite a lot of work. Often when you work with children, it's their first time. I really did feel better about the situation because of that, but I also needed to do obsessive check-ins with them. "Are you okay? You understand this? Are you sure I can put my hand there? Are you sure I can... Do you feel safe?" Then break the tension in between takes with a silly game. That was the hardest part for me.