Goodnight Mommy Director Matt Sobel Discusses The Horrors Of Family [Exclusive Interview]

This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and content.

What drew you towards remaking this particular film or tackling this particular project?

Actually, it was not my idea to remake it. And the first thing that happened is I passed on it. But yeah, I was an appreciator of the original film. I saw it when it came out. And then when this project was brought to me by the producers at Animal Kingdom, I said, "Good luck, God speed. Hit me up next time. Not for me." Because I'm really not a fan of remakes that are made for the sole purpose of catering to people who don't want to read subtitles. And I didn't yet have an idea of why a remake of this film would justify its existence.

But then I had a conversation with a friend of mine, Kyle Warren, who would be later become the writer on this movie about a different way to conceive of a remake, in which it was less about translating literally what happened German into English. [It was] more about, I'll use the word "transcribing," because I think it's kind of more like the way in which a melody could be transcribed into a different key and given all sorts of different emotional valances in the process of taking the kind of basic elements of the story in the original film and then reshaping them to give the story a new theme and perhaps even a different genre than the original film.

And I thought that, that's something that I'd see done in theater constantly because you have to re-stage things. And a re-staging of "Taming of the Shrew" that switches the genders of every character gives the original text a whole different meaning. But I don't see it done a lot in film. So I called back the producers and said, "I have an idea. Can we call it a re-imagining and can the story be about this theme?" Which is really most interesting to myself and Kyle, and that is the human tendency to try and always see ourselves as the heroes or the victims of our own stories and to avoid seeing ourselves as the villains and all of the ways in which we'll lie to ourself, or lie to other people, or change the way that we see the world, so that can always be true.

And where the theme of the original film, I would say, is about a boy who cannot bear to be alone, our film's a story about a boy who can't bear to be at fault. All of the differences between the films sprung out of this idea, and the original film is really about three characters. Everyone is shot at arm's length, observational, cold, austere, wonderful for that movie kind of way. Our film is much more about one boy and his perception of the world, and it's shot so as that we're seeing the world through his eyes. And that all came from this same idea of we want to see the movie playing in Elias' mind for the first 80% of the film. And he's imagining this situation to be a dark, twisted fantasy. Then only when he's shoved out of that story does he see that the reality is potentially even more horrifying than that.