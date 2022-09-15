V/H/S/ 99 Trailer: The Found Footage Horror Anthology Is Back

"V/H/S/" has been a formidable mainstay in the horror genre ever since its first entry back in 2012. Since then, three sequels have been released, with last year's "V/H/S/ 94" being exclusive to the genre streaming service Shudder. Despite the longevity of the franchise, it has never strayed away from its core creative manta: hire up-and-coming horror directors to direct a found-footage short film, then present them as long-lost videos that connect to a larger story. This draw helped launch the careers of several now-prominent genre directors, such as Radio Silence ("V/H/S/"), Timo Tjahjanto ("V/H/S/ 2"), Justin Benson ("V/H/S/: Viral"), and Chloe Okuno ("V/H/S/ 94").

Now, the franchise is back, and it wants to party like it's 1999. That's because it technically is; "V/H/S/ 99" will take place at the turn of the new millennium amidst the decline of VHS recording and the omnipresent threat of Y2K. With the film having its world premiere tonight at the Toronto International Film Festival, Shudder and Bloody Disgusting have released a new trailer for the film, giving fans a taste of what horrors await them.