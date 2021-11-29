Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Director Wants To See Chris Redfield Punch A Boulder In A Sequel
Few things bring greater joy than realizing the director chosen for the adaptation of a beloved video game series is as much of a nerd about it as the fans. Johannes Roberts ("47 Meters Down," "The Strangers: Prey at Night") was chosen to direct the reboot of the cinematic version of the "Resident Evil" games with "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City," and there's no doubt his fandom for the video game franchise had something to do with it. Throughout the promotional lead-up to the film, he's talked at length about why it was important to him to make sure the film was true to the lore of the games, and has expressed interest in bringing the stories of "Resident Evil 4" to the big screen.
In an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com, Roberts talked about the possibility of sequels to "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City," mentioning the following:
I'm obsessed with the fourth game. I love "Code: Veronica." I mean, it's a slightly different universe-ish. But "Resident Evil 7" is terrifying. There's so much interesting stuff in the "Resident Evil" world. And we've got to have Chris Redfield punching a boulder at some point. So, there's a lot that I want to put in. You could use the glove.
The boulder punching is in reference to a moment in "Resident Evil 5" which has now become one of the most popular video game memes, and if anyone could commit to punching the heck out of a boulder, it'll be Redfield's actor, Robbie Amell.
Will There Be Sequels After Raccoon City?
Critical reception to "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City" has been mixed, to put it kindly, but those who are also fans of the video game series have been singing the film's praises. The film includes a mid-credits scene that easily sets up the film for future installments, so plenty are wondering if this means more films from Roberts are in the future. "It's been kicked around. I think with these things, you always have to wait and see how people respond, et cetera," Roberts told ComicBook.com. He continued saying:
I think that the core belief that permeated this whole movie, making this whole movie and how I directed the cast...was to fall in love with the game... We'll put in loads of Easter eggs and stuff, but we don't need to be identical. We're not just putting the game on screen, but what I want is I want love from you. So whether people like the movie or don't like the movie, I want people to feel that it comes from the right place. We have just embraced it all. That was really what I told everybody to do, and that's what I would love to do continuing on.
Regardless of how critics may feel about "Resident Evil" it's a good feeling to know the person behind the reboot genuinely cares about delivering a faithful adaptation. Roberts has talked a lot about using elements of other games but if he really wants to solidify his reputation with the fanbase, he should give us the cinematic version of Lady Dimitrescu from "Resident Evil: Village" in all of her 9'6" glory. Mommy? Sorry ... Mommy? Sorry.