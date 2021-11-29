Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Director Wants To See Chris Redfield Punch A Boulder In A Sequel

Few things bring greater joy than realizing the director chosen for the adaptation of a beloved video game series is as much of a nerd about it as the fans. Johannes Roberts ("47 Meters Down," "The Strangers: Prey at Night") was chosen to direct the reboot of the cinematic version of the "Resident Evil" games with "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City," and there's no doubt his fandom for the video game franchise had something to do with it. Throughout the promotional lead-up to the film, he's talked at length about why it was important to him to make sure the film was true to the lore of the games, and has expressed interest in bringing the stories of "Resident Evil 4" to the big screen.

In an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com, Roberts talked about the possibility of sequels to "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City," mentioning the following:

I'm obsessed with the fourth game. I love "Code: Veronica." I mean, it's a slightly different universe-ish. But "Resident Evil 7" is terrifying. There's so much interesting stuff in the "Resident Evil" world. And we've got to have Chris Redfield punching a boulder at some point. So, there's a lot that I want to put in. You could use the glove.

The boulder punching is in reference to a moment in "Resident Evil 5" which has now become one of the most popular video game memes, and if anyone could commit to punching the heck out of a boulder, it'll be Redfield's actor, Robbie Amell.