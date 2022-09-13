Barbarian Director Zach Cregger Wants To Make A 'Batman-Adjacent' DC Movie, And He's Already Written It

"Barbarian" is one of the hottest horror movies of 2022. The film is cheeky, terrifying, and refreshingly contemporary. It also marks the directorial debut of Zach Cregger, known for creating the hilarious sketch comedy series "The Whitest Kids U'Know." With all the buzz surrounding "Barbarian," a lot of people are wondering what the filmmaker plans to do next. Nothing is set in stone yet, but Cregger has already written some very exciting films that he hopes to get made in the near future. This includes some original work as well as a spin-off of a beloved franchise — Batman.

Like "Joker," "Barbarian" is dark, stylistically distinct, and sprinkled with humor. It also follows a main character unraveling a mystery, much like how Batman follows the Riddler's clues. Cregger wrote the screenplay in his free time and never expected the project to get off the ground. "I didn't write this thinking this would ever get made," he explained to The Movie Podcast. "I didn't even think I would send it out to people, honestly."

"Barbarian" was not the only project that Creeger wrote purely for his own enjoyment. The director also wrote a film that is "set in the DC universe," he told Bloody-Disgusting. He didn't go into many specifics about the project, describing it only as "Batman-adjacent," suggesting that it might be a spin-off about a minor character in the comics. Perhaps another villain, like the Penguin or the Riddler.