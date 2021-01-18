Zack Snyder‘s Justice League has transformed from a movie, to a years-long internet campaign, to a miniseries, and now, back to a movie again. That is, according to the filmmaker himself, who revealed a few new details of his highly anticipated “Snyder Cut” of Justice League, which is coming to HBO Max this year.

Another day, another Vero update from Zack Snyder, who used the social media platform (of which he still appears to be the only high-profile user) to reveal that the currently-titled Zack Snyder’s Justice League will no longer be released as miniseries. Instead it will be released as a “one-shot” movie, as he replied to a fan who asked whether the project is a series or film (via The Playlist).

That’s a big change of plans for both Snyder and HBO Max, the latter of which has not confirmed the filmmaker’s comment. Snyder himself initially called it a series, and Warner Bros. and HBO Max have been heavily marketing Zack Snyder’s Justice League as a four or five-part miniseries, with hopes for the project to bring in more subscribers to the WarnerMedia streaming platform.

Considering Snyder’s recent comments about a theatrical release of the project and an R-rated cut, his new confirmation that his version Justice League will be a movie may not come as a complete surprise. He had even referred to it as a “movie” before, saying, “Here’s one piece of information nobody knows: The movie is insane and so epic and is probably rated R — that’s one thing I think will happen, that it will be an R-rated version, for sure. We haven’t heard from the MPAA, but that’s my gut.”

Snyder has also recently said that his “ideal version” of Justice League “is the black and white IMAX version of the movie,” an idea that HBO Max appeared to humor with the release of a black-and-white trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League. It should be noted that none of these new elements are confirmed, nor indeed very likely, and with the pandemic situation being the way it is, it’s hard to imagine Snyder receiving the theatrical release he wants. As for the whole thing being a movie instead of a series now? Well, we’ll have to see what HBO Max has to say in the coming weeks.