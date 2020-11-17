This ain’t a Saturday morning cartoon, this is cinema, and the new Zack Snyder’s Justice League trailer is in black and white as the filmmaker envisioned, goddammit.

Zack Snyder has released a new trailer for his cut of Justice League, which features a few tweaks and visual effects updates, but is essentially the same as the trailer that was released (and subsequently pulled over music rights) in August — just in black and white. Watch the updated Zack Snyder’s Justice League trailer below.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trailer

Snyder released a new trailer for his director’s cut of Justice League, which will premiere on HBO Max as a miniseries in 2021. The trailer is nearly shot-for-shot the same as the one released back in August during the DC FanDome virtual event — right down to the use of Leonard Cohen’s mournful ballad “Hallelujah,” which proved to be a copyright problem for HBO Max’s YouTube channel — with one key difference: it’s in black and white. The release of the black-and-white trailer follows Snyder’s recent comments that his “ideal version of the movie is the black and white IMAX version” of the film.

“That, to me, is the most fan-centric, most pure, most Justice League experience,” Snyder continued. “Because that’s how I lived with the movie for two years, in black and white…when I do the live-stream of the trailer, Steph and I colored a black and white version of the trailer. So the first version that I’m going to put out, and probably what I’m going to talk about on Tuesday, will be the black and white version of the trailer.”

And Snyder lived up to that promise, releasing a black-and-white version of the first Zack Snyder’s Justice League trailer, with a few updated visual effects shots and tweaked footage.

In Zack Snyder’s Justice League, “fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes – Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg, and The Flash – it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.”