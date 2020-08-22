Fan’s demanded it, and now it’s a reality. Well, almost. Zack Snyder’s Justice League, aka the Snyder Cut, will find its way onto HBO Max in 2021, giving fans a chance to see Zack Snyder‘s uncompromised vision. While Snyder’s name is still on the theatrically-released Justice League, the filmmaker parted ways with the project due to personal matters, and Joss Whedon came in to handle reshoots.

Ever since then, hardcore Snyder fans have been loudly decrying this as the greatest travesty in the history of cinema, demanding access to Snyder’s preferred version of the film. For a while, it seemed like it would never happen – but in the name of promoting HBO Max, Warner Bros. gave in, and Snyder has been working on piecing his cut together. And today, during DC Fandome, a trailer was released.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trailer

Here it is, folks. The fruits of the “Release the Snyder Cut” movement’s labor. Warner Bros. will exclusively premiere Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max in 2021, and the first real trailer can be seen above. Behind-the-scenes stories about the Snyder Cut are all over the place, but here’s the gist of it: Snyder shot a lot of footage, but, following the death of his daughter, stepped away from the project. After he left, Joss Whedon came in and did extensive reshoot work, resulting in a film that received mixed reviews and so-so box office.

Ever since there, fans have operated under the assumption that if Snyder had remained with the project the finished film would’ve been better. Soon, that theory will be put to the test.

“I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized. Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality,” Snyder said when the project was officially announced.

“Thanks to the efforts of a lot people, we’re excited to bring fans this highly anticipated version of Justice League,” added Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group. “This feels like the right time to share Zack’s story, and HBO Max is the perfect platform for it. We’re glad the creative planets aligned, allowing us to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut.”

In Zack Snyder’s Justice League, fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes – Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg, and The Flash – it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

The Justice League screenplay is by Chris Terrio, story by Chris Terrio & Zack Snyder, based on characters from DC, Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The film’s producers are Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, with executive producers Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Jim Rowe, Ben Affleck, Wesley Coller, Curtis Kanemoto, and Chris Terrio.