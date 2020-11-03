There’s nothing Zack Snyder loves more than overlaying Leonard Cohen’s mournful ballad “Hallelujah” over slow-motion scenes or slow-motion trailers. But this time, it seems Snyder’s practice came back to bite the filmmaker in the butt, after HBO Max pulled Zack Snyder’s Justice League trailer (which extensively featured Cohen’s song) from YouTube over music rights issues.

The trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which debuted at the Warner Bros. DC FanDome virtual event earlier this summer, has been pulled down from YouTube over unspecified music rights issues, according to The Hollywood Reporter’s Aaron Couch, who added “it will likely go back up on YouTube once the issue is resolved.”

HBO Max has removed August's trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League over music rights issues, but it will likely go back up on YouTube once the issue is resolved — Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) November 2, 2020

While it wasn’t stated whether these music rights issues were over Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” the prominent part that the music played in the trailer makes it the sole culprit. It’s unclear whether the Cohen estate put their foot down about Snyder and HBO Max using the song in the trailer, or whether it will go back up again with a different version of the frequently-covered song in its place.

However, for those worried about how it will affect the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, worry not: this doesn’t make an impact at all on upcoming four-episode HBO Max series which will consist of footage Snyder shot the first time around, as well as additional photography that’s taking place right now (for a very hefty price tag).

Justice League stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. It will feature expanded appearances by other DC Expanded Universe actors like Joe Manganiello as Deathstroke and Jared Leto as Joker.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will premiere exclusively on HBO Max in 2021.