Joe Manganiello (Magic Mike) appeared briefly in a post-credits scene of Justice League back in 2017, playing a menacing mercenary named Deathstroke. His appearance was designed to set up a sequel and maybe even a solo spin-off movie, but so far, neither one has happened.

But now Manganiello is getting another shot at wearing the character’s eyepatch. A new report says he will be a part of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the four-episode HBO Max series which will consist of footage Snyder shot the first time around, as well as additional photography that’s taking place right now.

Collider reports that Manganiello “will return as Slade Wilson,” also known as Deathstroke, in Snyder’s revamped HBO Max version of his superhero story. Unfortunately, that’s all the new information the new report contains.

If the re-edited footage simply reused the existing footage of Manganiello on board Lex Luthor’s yacht which was featured in the movie’s post-credits scene, that hardly seems like it’d be worth reporting. So I believe we’re meant to assume that Manganiello will be participating in brand new scenes that are being shot specifically for this new version – although the outlet does not list the actor as participating in the current round of reshoots, which are happening now with Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher, Amber Heard, and Jared Leto‘s Joker (yes, really).

Will Manganiello join the current reshoots in a day, or a week? Or is there a separate round of reshoots planned with other actors from the original movie? Since Deathstroke appeared opposite Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor in the post-credits scene, does that mean Eisenberg will also be coming back for reshoots to create a revamped version of that same scene? Or will Deathstroke be in an entirely different scene this time? Is there a full-blown Deathstroke action sequence that Snyder originally shot which was left on the cutting room floor and can now be utilized?

We’re in unprecedented waters here, so naturally we’re left with a ton of questions. But the more changes like this Snyder incorporates, the more his four-episode series will feel different from the existing movie. That’s a good thing for everyone but those who defend the theatrical cut: Snyder devotees will finally be able to see their visionary idol’s unfettered vision, and everyone else will at least see something demonstrably new instead of just 2017’s Justice League again, but this time with a new coat of paint.