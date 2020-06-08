Zack Snyder will finally release his cut of Justice League in 2021 thanks to the new streaming service HBO Max. The director has been teasing the various differences between the theatrical cut and his original vision for the movie over the past few years, but even before Snyder fueled the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement on the web, fans could already see some of the changes made by comparing footage from the first couple trailers to the final cut of the movie. And one of the more perplexing, and ugly changes will definitely be reversed in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

One of the most noticeable differences between Zack Snyder’s Justice League and the final cut that was released in theaters comes from the film’s climactic battle. In the theatrical cut, for some inexplicable reason, the sky was given an ugly reddish orange color. This was perhaps an effort to make the movie more colorful instead of the colder, darker tones used by Snyder, as evidenced by the footage seen in the trailers released before Joss Whedon took over. But the director will be fixing that for his cut.

Here’s a screenshot from the social media service Vero with Zack Snyder confirming the change:

Even though this change isn’t anything major in terms of plot or character, and it’s not something that will drastically improve the quality of Justice League, it’s definitely a reversal I can get behind. But in the grand scheme of things, there will be far bigger differences between Zack Snyder’s Justice League and the theatrical cut that the studio approved. In fact, there were reportedly 80 script pages for the film’s reshoots directed by Joss Whedon, so Zack Snyder’s Justice League is going to be a massive overhaul.

Unfortunately, we’ve heard that Zack Snyder’s Justice League won’t be doing any reshoots with original cast members, so he’ll have to use whatever footage he originally shot and hope it will all work well in post-production. HBO Max has acknowledged that it’s going to be an expensive endeavor, but if Zack Snyder’s fans are as loyal as they’ve been over the past few years, that should translate into easy money for the streaming service.

Will fans be satisfied once they get to see Zack Snyder’s Justice League? Well, they might enjoy the new cut of the movie, but that satisfaction could soon turn to more hunger since Zack Snyder intended this to lead into a sequel. Then HBO Max will have to deal with #MakeJusticeLeague2Happen or something like that.