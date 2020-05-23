The loyal fans of Zack Snyder rejoiced this past week when HBO Max officially announced that they would be releasing the director’s original cut of Justice League before Warner Bros. Pictures brought in Joss Whedon to complete the movie. However, even though Zack Snyder is being given money to complete the version of Justice League that fans have been clamoring for, he won’t be allowed to do reshoots with Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller and Ray Fisher.

Heroic Hollywood founder Umberto Gonzalez, who was one of the first to hear the rumors about The Snyder Cut of Justice League finally getting released, recently appeared on a podcast for The Wrap and revealed that Zack Snyder would be somewhat limited in how he can finish his version of the movie. Gonzalez said:

“There’s not going to be any reshoots of any kind with any actors. It’s just additional dialogue. Here’s something that hasn’t been reported yet: [Snyder] did want to shoot and he wanted to do additional photography, but HBO Max said no, that’s not happening. We’ll give you money for post-production, for special effects, for scoring, and even ADR, but no reshoots of any kind on this movie.”

This shouldn’t be surprising since bringing back all five of the members of Justice League would prove to be much more expensive, not to mention being really difficult at this time. While you might think something like Justice League reshoots would be covered under the contracts all of the stars probably have with Warner Bros. Pictures for their respective franchises and Justice League movies, keep in mind that the studio isn’t overseeing the release of Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League. This is all up to HBO Max, so it might as well be an entirely new project.

After everything we heard from countless supportive figures behind the scenes, it was thought Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League only needed post-production touches in order to be completed. The rumor was that Snyder was able to shoot everything he wanted before he left the project, which is part of the reason fans were so adamant about asking Warner Bros. to let him finish it. That might still be the case, but perhaps Snyder has been looking through footage and realized he wanted to shoot a bit more to help finesse it a little bit. Unfortunately, he’ll have to take what he can get.

Even without the ability to do reshoots, Zack Snyder should have no problem completing his cut of Justice League, especially since he has until sometime next year to get it done. With everything that needs to be done on the movie involving post-production, the coronavirus pandemic shouldn’t hinder his progress either.

At the end of the day, even when Zack Snyder’s Justice League arrives, we can’t help but think it will ultimately be unsatisfying, not because of the quality of the movie, but because it was meant to be the first in a two-part story for Justice League. We’ll never get to see a second Justice League movie as Zack Snyder envisioned it, so hopefully this will be enough to satisfy fans. I’m not sure the internet could handle a #LetZackSnyderMakeJusticeLeague2 campaign at this point.