After a decade in development, first as a film and then as a television series, I’ll believe that a Y: The Last Man series exists only after I see a full episode with my own eyes. But author Brian K. Vaughan, who wrote the superb comic series on which the upcoming FX series is based, has some good news. In a recent update about the show’s progress, he promises that it’s now in “excellent hands” with its new showrunner.

Y The Last Man Update

Back in April, Y: The Last Man lost both of its showrunners as Aïda Mashaka Croal and Michael Green walked away from the series, citing the all-encompassing “creative differences” as their reasoning. Almost exactly two months later, the series found a replacement in the form of Eliza Clark, who previously worked on shows like the family crime drama Animal Kingdom and the procedural detective series The Killing.

Y: The Last Man is based on a terrific sixty-issue comic series written by Vaughan and with art by Pia Guerra. The story follows Yorick Brown, who realizes that he’s the last living male on Earth after a cataclysmic event wipes out every man on the planet. Yorick, who was proposing to his girlfriend Beth over the phone at the time of the disaster, sets out to find her and ends up traversing a post-apocalyptic world in which a new world order of women rule, and the series is set to explore things like “gender, race, class and survival.” (And don’t forget about Yorick’s pet monkey, whose name is Ampersand – that’s him in Vaughan’s Instagram post.)

Diane Lane, Barry Keoghan, Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield, Marin Ireland, and Amber Tamblyn are on board to star, with Keoghan playing Yorick and Lane playing Yorick’s mother, a U.S. Senator. It’s promising to hear that the show is still on schedule for a 2020 release, and that Vaughan – someone who’s kept a particularly watchful eye over this property and all of its various would-be incarnations – is excited about it. Maybe they’ve finally cracked the perfect way to translate this incredible story on the small screen. But even if the show ends up being a disappointment, those near-perfect comics are always going to be there, waiting for new readers to pick them up.

You can see a first-look image from the show here, and Y will premiere on FX sometime in 2020.