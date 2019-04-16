A year after FX ordered a pilot adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra’s highly acclaimed comic series Y: The Last Man, showrunners Aida Mashaka Croal and Michael Green announced that they are parting ways with the project. But this won’t be the last you’ll be hearing of the series. FX is reportedly still moving forward with the long-gestating series that the network first began developing in 2015.

In a tweet released Monday, Y The Last Man showrunners Aida Mashaka Croal and Michael Green announced that “FX has decided not to move forward with our series in its current form.” The showrunners went on to thank the cast and crew of the series, as well as Vaughan and Guerra, who first began publishing the Vertigo series in 2002.

“We hoped to reward their talent and their trust not just with success but with a show that had something to say, in a time when things must be said. As Y fans ourselves, we hope the future allows just that,” Croal and Green concluded in their statement.

Some news about Y… https://t.co/gtuf8fHL38 — Michael Green (@andmichaelgreen) April 15, 2019

While fans took that statement to mean that FX has dropped the series altogether, Entertainment Weekly reports that this is not so. FX is reportedly still moving forward with Y: The Last Man, but that Green and Croal departed the project “due to creative differences with the network.” FX is currently searching for a new showrunner.

From Croal and Green’s rather finite remarks, it’s uncertain whether the cast of Y: The Last Man will be kept on board. Diane Lane, Lashana Lynch, Barry Keoghan, Imogen Poots, Amber Tamblyn, and Julianna Canfield were all set to star in the series, which was scheduled to soon begin production for a 2020 debut. It’s a pretty stacked cast, and it would be a shame for the series to have to start from scratch yet again.

But this isn’t the first time that Y: The Last Man has faced adaptation roadblocks. There have been several attempts to adapt Y: The Last Man, including a film adaptation starring Shia LaBeouf and directed by D.J Caruso. FX’s interest in adapting the comic into a series was announced back in 2015.

The series follow “Yorick Brown — the only human survivor of a planet-wide plague that instantly kills every mammal possessing a Y chromosome. Accompanied by a mysterious government agent, a brilliant young geneticist and his pet monkey, Ampersand, Yorick travels the world in search of his lost love and the answer to why he’s the last man on earth.”