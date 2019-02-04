Before beginning their day of panels for the Television Critics Association, FX sent out a press release confirming that the series Y, based on the Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra series Y: The Last Man, has been ordered to series. Diane Lane, Barry Keoghan, Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield, Marin Ireland and Amber Tamblyn star.

But we’ll have to wait until 2020 to see it. During his executive session, FX CEO John Landgraf explained why he’s giving Y a whole year to develop since filming the pilot.

“One of the things that we’re struggling with in general, and Y is a part of this, there’s so much frantic energy right now around this competition, around this sense of volume,” Landgraf said. “Obviously when platforms are just putting hundreds and hundreds of shows on the air, everyone else feels the level of anxiety to get shows out there to remain apt of the conversation. The enemy of goodness and excellence is time. You simply need more time sometimes, if you want to get things right, if you want to take care. You have to stop, you have to slow down. Sometimes you have to shut down for a period of time. You have to come back to the original material.”

Landgraf also indicated that much of the ensuing year will be spent on developing the adaptation.

“I have an enormous amount of respect for everyone who’s working on Y and Brian K. Vaughn,” Landgraf said. “It’s just not an easy adaptation. It’s taken us a long time to get right. That’s what this is really all about. When things are slowing down, it’s collectively we’ve made a judgement that they need more time to tackle creative problems and get it right. The best tool we have is a very high batting average, the sense that we won’t bat 1000 and you won’t like everything we do, but a lot of care has been taken making it, marketing it and the FX brand is a good navigational tool in a very crowded field of television to find very good programming.”

The press release summarizes Y thusly:

“Y: The Last Man is a towering achievement among graphic novel storytelling and it’s been rewarding to work with this outstanding team,” said President of Original Programming Nick Grad. “Michael Green and Aïda Mashaka Croal have partnered with Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson to deliver a stunning new expression of this fascinating and timely story. Melina Matsoukas, who directed the pilot, did an incredible job bringing it to life with Diane Lane and this stellar cast.”

Showrunners Michael Green and Aïda Mashaka Croal added, “Brian and Pia’s exploration of a world without men is a favorite for its depth, its humor, its insights and its monkey. Adapted today it offers us a cracked mirror to look at our own very cracked world. We thank them for their trust — we thank FX for their support — and we thank the casting gods for letting us work with this incredible group of actors.”

Previously, FX CEO John Landgraf spoke to /Film about how Y would achieve its major monkey character and others on the series.