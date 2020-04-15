It feels like eons since What We Do in the Shadows debuted on FX last year, but the vampire mockumentary series based on Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement’s 2014 comedy is back from the dead. The series returns for its second season today, and in celebration, FX has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette that dives into all the juicy plot developments and star-studded cameos. Watch the What We Do in the Shadows season 2 featurette below.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 2 Featurette

It’s easy to get so caught up in the undead antics and dry humor of What We Do in the Shadows that you forget that this show kind of has a plot. And it ups the ante on the plot with the second season. In the second season of What We Do in the Shadows, Harvey Guillén’s vampire familiar Guillermo learns that he is descended from Van Helsing and starts to give into his instinct to kill vampires. You’d think that would be the thing that would throw a wrench in his relationships with his vampire masters, but it’s actually Haley Joel Osment’s zombie Topher, who becomes a new familiar and the object of Nadja and Lazlo’s affections in the first few episodes of season 2.

Osment is just one of the many guest cameos in season 2 that the featurette spotlights, which includes comedian Craig Robinson, who we saw in a previous trailer, as Derek, a “leader of a team of underground amateur vampire hunters” and Benedict Wong.

Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, and Mark Proksch return as the group of four dystfunctional vampires in the second season of What We Do in the Shadows.

Here is the synopsis for What We Do in the Shadows season 2:

What We Do in the Shadows follows four vampires who’ve “lived” together for hundreds of years. In Season 2, the vampires will try to find their way in a world of human Super Bowl parties, internet trolls, an energy vampire who gets a promotion and becomes drunk on power and of course, all the ghosts, witches, necromancers, zombies and shadowy cloaked assassins who roam freely in the Tri-State area.

What We Do in the Shadows premieres its second season on April 15, 2020.