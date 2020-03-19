FX has been offering us little morsels of the second season of What We Do in the Shadows, with promises of more undead hijinks and more celebrity guests. We get a peek of one more big guest star in the official What We Do in the Shadows season, with comedian Craig Robinson staking his claim for best guest appearance. See the What We Do in the Shadows season 2 trailer below.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 2 Trailer

The first season of FX’s What We Do in the Shadows already had an abundance of high-profile guest stars, with everyone from Paul Reubens to Tilda Swinton making cameos as their famous big-screen vampires in the mockumentary series — mostly in the same episode. And it looks like season 2 will continue that hot streak, with appearances from an undead Haley Joel Osment to a reported Mark Hamill cameo. Now, the official trailer for season 2 reveals new cast member Craig Robinson (The Office, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), who joins as Derek, a “leader of a team of underground amateur vampire hunters.” It looks like his actions will have an impact on Harvey Guillén’s human familiar Guillermo, who is getting a little stabbing in the trailer.

But even as the vampire hunters give new dramatic stakes to the series, the comedy of What We Do in the Shadows looks to be as sharp as ever, with Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Lazlo (Matt Berry) starting a musical group and energy vampire Colin (Mark Proksch) finding new ways to suck the fun out of his coworkers.

Here is the synopsis for What We Do in the Shadows season 2:

What We Do in the Shadows follows four vampires who’ve “lived” together for hundreds of years. In Season 2, the vampires will try to find their way in a world of human Super Bowl parties, internet trolls, an energy vampire who gets a promotion and becomes drunk on power and of course, all the ghosts, witches, necromancers, zombies and shadowy cloaked assassins who roam freely in the Tri-State area.

What We Do in the Shadows premieres its second season on April 15, 2020.