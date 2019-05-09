Have you been watching the What We Do in the Shadows series on FX? If not, then last night you missed out on an incredible assembly of cameos from celebrities who have played famous vampires over the years, including Taika Waititi, Jemaine Clement, and Jonathan Brugh as the original trio of vampires from the mockumentary film that inspired the series. But they’re not even the biggest names who make an appearance. Find out all about the What We Do in the Shadows cameos below.

Before we get to the list of outstanding cameos, let’s set the stage for what’s happening in this episode. Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Laszlo (Matt Berry) were accused of murdering Baron Afanas. So they’re taken to appear in front of the Vampiric Council for judgment and sentencing.

First up, What We Do in the Shadows gave a throwback to one of the earliest collaborations between Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi by bringing in Flight of the Conchords co-star Kristen Schaal as a character who greets the accused vampire trio upon their arrival and is quite strict about raven-message etiquette. On that series, comedian played the biggest fan of the New Zealand folk duo, maybe even a bit of a stalker, and was a key part of the hilarity on that series.

Then the show kicked things up a notch by having Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Dave Bautista appear under heavy make-up as the simply-named Garrett the Vampire. At first, he appeared to be one of the vampires on the council. But instead, he was just another prisoner playing a prank.

Once Nandor, Nadja and Laszlo finally make it in front of the council, that’s when the heavy hitters come in, introduced by none other than Taika Waititi as Viago, who is accompanied by his flat mates Vladislav (Jemaine Clement) and Deacon (Jonny Brugh) from the original movie. Viago takes us around the room to meet everyone else.

Yes, that’s Doctor Strange star Tilda Swinton. She’s named as the de facto leader of the vampires, and she has her own history with bloodsuckers since she played one in Only Lovers Left Alive. However, she’s not playing that character since she’s specifically referred to by her first name, and that sets the stage for a lot of the other cameos from actors who have played vampires in previous movies and TV shows.

Next is Evan Rachel Wood, known for playing Sophie-Anne Leclerq in True Blood. She’s named as the Immortal Princess of the Undead, but being humble, the actress only wants to be referred to as Evan. Isn’t that nice?

Then we have Danny Trejo, who was Razor Charlie in From Dusk ‘Til Dawn, who gets complimented for having cool Mexican tattoos all over his chest, and he’s also very excited to be here. Pee-Wee Herman actor Paul Reubens is next, having played Amilyn in the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie from 1992. He gives the customary “dark greetings” in a perfectly melodramatic way.

Then we get to the cameos that couldn’t be. Viago calls out for Rob, but gets no response. Evan Rachel Wood says she talked to him and said that he didn’t want to come, preferring to “leave it behind.” Obviously this is a reference to Robert Pattinson starring in Twilight. Another person who couldn’t make it was The Lost Boys star Kiefer Sutherland, who Tilda was surprised to learn was actually too busy to attend. And then of course Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt from Interview with a Vampire weren’t interested. Trejo says they’re not committed like the rest of them, but Viago says it’s just an availability thing.

Then finally, we get our last cameo, which is Blade star Wesley Snipes, who had to appear via Skype. And yes, he’s wearing sunglasses in the glitching video call, but the council is mixed on whether he should even be there since even though Blade is half-vampire, he’s also a vampire killer. Evan Rachel Wood is particularly annoyed, saying, “Not this fucking guy.”

***

If you’ve been dragging your feet and not watching the series adaptation of What We Do in the Shadows, you’ve been missing out on a fantastic expansion of the outstanding mockumentary, which was one of our favorite movies of 2015. This episode alone is reason enough to catch up right now, and watch the final three episodes of the season in the next few weeks. Plus, the show already got renewed for a second season, so you’ve got plenty more to enjoy in the future.

What We Do in the Shadows airs on FX on Wednesdays at 10pm ET/PT.