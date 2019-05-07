Are you ready to sink your teeth into What We Do in the Shadows season 2? The vampire mockumentary comedy series has just received a second season order from FX, with one of the network’s presidents of original programming saying that the TV spin-off of Taika Waititi‘s 2014 movie has “more than delivered on the high expectations of Shadows fans”. Read more about the renewal below.

What We Do in the Shadows is currently in the midst of its first season, and it will debut its second season on FX in 2020. Nick Grad, one of FX’s original programming presidents, released the following statement:

“Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi and Paul Simms have more than delivered on the high expectations of Shadows fans by adapting the cult classic for television and building a passionate base of new and returning fans. We also want to thank the rest of the creative team, including Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch and Eli Bush, and the incredible cast and crew for delivering such a fun and original series, and we look forward to working with them all on season two.”

I haven’t seen any of the new show yet myself (I know, I know), but /Film contributor Matt Donato reviewed the pilot for us at this year’s South By Southwest Film Festival and enjoyed it:

What We Do In The Shadows honors and recreates Waititi and Clement’s original mockumentary magic, lifted and adapted as a singular spinoff. New house, new characters, same sense of humorous vampiric skewering (Twilight references, gory feeding times, Guillermo’s excitable fandom obsession, lavish costumes/effects/production design). Given time to breathe, and evolve, there’s every bit of hope this FX series will attain the same praise and worship still alive for Waititi and Clement’s existing film.

A spin-off of Waititi’s movie about a group of vampires who live together in a city of humans, the What We Do in the Shadows TV show shifts the setting from Wellington, New Zealand to Staten Island, New York. The show stars Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Mark Proksch, Harvey Guillén, and Beanie Feldstein, and airs on Wednesdays at 10pm on FX. Here’s a quick preview for tomorrow night’s episode: