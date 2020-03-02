Haley Joel Osment is doing more than seeing dead people — he will be one of them in season 2 of FX’s What We Do in the Shadows. The supernatural mockumentary series has debuted its first look at the new season, and Osment is front and center as one of the undead who proves himself a hit at the Staten Island house where the vampires live, and becomes Nadja (Natalie Demetriou) and Laszlo (Matt Berry)’s choice for familiar.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 2 First Look

Entertainment Weekly debuted the first look at Haley Joel Osment in What We Do in the Shadows as a man who comes back from the grave — a full-circle role for the actor who broke out in 1999’s The Sixth Sense as a young boy who could see dead people. He’ll be seeing plenty of (un)dead people in FX’s What We Do in the Shadows, a hit comedy which will premiere its second season on April 15.

But series creator Jemaine Clement revealed that they didn’t cast Osment just for the joke — he auditioned like any actor would, and knocked it out of the park.

“We have a lot of great guest stars on the show this season,” Clement told EW. “Fans will see Haley Joel Osment in the premiere. Everyone fell in love with him! He’s a really talented actor, obviously. And we had no idea how funny he is. He only appears in one episode but it’s a huge character change. He gets to play on the other more scarier side.”

Osment acknowledged the irony of coming to work on another project that deals with the undead. “And now I’m back in the graveyard again. Literally,” Osment laughed to EW.

Osment plays Topher, an undead man who becomes introduced to the vampire household and “is instantly a hit with everyone, except Guillermo [Harvey Guillén],” according to Osment. “He’s a threat to his position in the house. The vampires don’t treat Guillermo well, and here comes Topher with so many qualities they admire. This creates a lot of tension. The house is a dangerous place and some things happen to him. Luckily, the vampires don’t care and they still keep him around, even if he’s a limb short.”

Topher immediately becomes the object of Nadja and Lazlo’s affections, who fight over him to be their new familiar. “Nadja and Laszlo haven’t had much luck with picking familiars. So when they finally find this young guy Topher, they’re so excited. He’s the new guy, and to them, seems so much cooler and hipper than Guillermo,” series co-showrunner and executive producer Paul Simms said.

So, how long until the Bruce Willis cameo? FX has enough in their budget for that, right? They did get Tilda Swinton, after all.

What We Do in the Shadows season 2 premieres on FX on April 15, 2020.