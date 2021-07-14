Good news, vampire fans! What We Do in the Shadows has released a season 3 teaser ahead of its September 2 premiere. It’s been more than a year since we last saw our favorite gang of bloodsuckers (and Guillermo), so I’ll take whatever morsels FX can spare.

The clip shows ancient barbarian vampire Nandor the Relentless (Kayvan Novak) trying out some new technology and taking a trip to the park with the help of virtual reality. Take a peek:

What’s Next for these Ghastly Goofs?

When we last left our mostly undead heroes, they had just discovered that Nandor’s familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) is descended from Van Helsing and is actually an incredible vampire hunter. He saved Nandor and the other vampires from certain perma-death after they were lured to the Theatres des Vampires to be charged for the crime of killing a vampire baron (Doug Jones). They didn’t kill him or anyone else for that matter; it was all Guillermo. In season three, they will have to figure out how to move forward. Guillermo is finally out as a vampire-slaying badass, the other vampires who wanted our gang gone have been dispatched, and things are going to have to adjust in light of how much has changed.

From the clip above, though, we can see that not everything is different. Nandor is still kind of a sweet idiot. Guillermo watches the master he loves, a sweet and serene smile across his face. Colin (Mark Proksch) and Lazlo (Matt Berry) seem completely unimpressed. The only one missing is Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), but my guess is that she’s off with her dolly doppelganger having some much-needed girl time.

We have a few small clues about this season’s storylines. FX hinted at some of it in their press release for the premiere date, saying that:

“This season, the vampires are elevated to a new level of power and will encounter the vampire from which all vampires have descended, a tempting Siren, gargoyles, werewolf kickball, Atlantic City casinos, wellness cults, ex-girlfriends, gyms and supernatural curiosities galore. Plus, Colin Robinson is turning 100. And Nandor, faced with his own eternal-life crisis, tries to inject his life with more meaning. Will he find love or is he destined to be an immortal bachelor with 37 ex-wives?”

In addition, showrunner Paul Simms and executive producer Stefani Robinson have promised that there will be a returning character, though they were tight-lipped about who it might be. The cast and crew were similarly mum during their Comic-Con appearances, offering only that they will have to deal with the change in Nandor and Guillermo’s relationship. I, for one, just want to see Jackie Daytona again.

What We Do in the Shadows season 3 premieres on FX with its first two episodes back to back on September 2, and will be available to stream the following day via FX on Hulu.