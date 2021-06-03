FX has announced upcoming premiere dates for a bunch of their shows, and the most exciting news – at least as far as I’m concerned – is that the excellent, hilarious What We Do In the Shadows is back for season 3 in September. September will also mark the premiere date of the long-gestating Y: The Last Man series. The latest season of American Crime Story, which will focus on the Clinton impeachment, also drops in September. See the full line-up below.

American Horror Stories – July 15

American Horror Stories is a “spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s award-winning hit anthology series American Horror Story. American Horror Stories is a weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode.” And while I’m not an American Horror Story fan, I like the sound of this concept, so at the very least, I’ll check this out.

Reservation Dogs – August 9

Reservation Dogs comes from co-creators and executive producers Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, and is described as a “half-hour comedy that follows the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who steal, rob and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious, and faraway land of California.” More info:

“Bear Smallhill” (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai) is destined to be a warrior, and a leader. The only problem is he’s not a good fighter, and the gang doesn’t really consider him the leader. But with the guidance of a questionable spirit guide, he just might get there. “Elora Danan” (Devery Jacobs) may be the true leader of the group. But she’s so focused on getting to California, and so oblivious to her own power, that she often can’t see the beauty and goodness in herself and all around her. Smart-mouthed tough girl “Willie Jack” (Paulina Alexis) is the beating heart of the group. She’s always looking out for her crew. Meanwhile, “Cheese” (Lane Factor) is the gentle, quiet ride-or-die who is so willing to go along with the group that he never stops to consider what his own dreams might be.

One year ago, Daniel, the fifth member of the Reservation Dogs, died. Struggling to make sense of the loss, the remaining four blame the reservation, its poverty and its ability to crush the spirit. They decide to honor Daniel by adopting his dream of getting to California as their own. To succeed, they will have to save enough money, outmaneuver the methheads at the junkyard on the edge of town, constantly dodge conspiracy-obsessed Lighthorseman “Big” (Zahn McClarnon) and survive a gang war against a much tougher rival gang, led by the enigmatic “Jackie” (Elva Guerra).

Reservation Dogs has Native rappers, catfish, Indigenous superstitions and spirits both hilarious and terrifying, laughter, tears, unexpected grandmothers, decent people, terrible people and a cavalcade of supporting characters who color and shade this already vibrant world.

Filmed on location in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, Reservation Dogs is a breakthrough in Indigenous representation on television both in front of and behind the camera. Every writer, director and series regular on the show is Indigenous. This first-of-its-kind creative team tells a story that resonates with them and their lived experiences – and invites audiences into a surprisingly familiar and funny world.

American Horror Story: Double Feature – August 25

In addition to American Horror Stories, there’s also the return of the flagship series American Horror Story, with the new season given the subtitle Double Feature. Details are still being kept in the dark about this one, but we’ll likely know more soon.

Archer Season 12 – August 25

I’ll be honest, I didn’t know Archer was still on. But it is, and it’s entering season 12! In this season, “Archer and gang face a new threat: a spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency). With a limited number of spy jobs up for grabs, can the Agency compete against the soulless vultures of IIA, or will our mom-and-pop spy agency be the next to get swallowed alive?”

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 – September 2

Like I said above, this is the best news here. The third season of the vampire comedy series finds “the housemates in a panic about what to do with Guillermo after discovering that he is a vampire killer. This season, the vampires are elevated to a new level of power and will encounter the vampire from which all vampires have descended, a tempting Siren, gargoyles, werewolf kickball, Atlantic City casinos, wellness cults, ex-girlfriends, gyms and supernatural curiosities galore. Plus, Colin Robinson is turning 100. And Nandor, faced with his own eternal-life crisis, tries to inject his life with more meaning. Will he find love or is he destined to be an immortal bachelor with 37 ex-wives?” My only complaint is that I have to wait until September – give it to me now.

Impeachment: American Crime Story – September 7

While I don’t love American Horror Story, I have enjoyed American Crime Story, especially the first season, The People vs. O.J. Simpson. This new season will deal with the “national crisis that swept up Paula Jones, Monica Lewinsky and Linda Tripp as principal characters in the country’s first impeachment proceedings in over a century.” And while there’s a risk that this could get pretty damn lurid, the real Monica Lewinsky was actually consulted on the screenplays.

Beanie Feldstein is playing Monica Lewinsky, Sarah Paulson is Linda Trip, Clive Owen plays Bill Clinton, and Edie Falco is Hillary Clinton.

Y: The Last Man – September 13

Folks have been trying to bring the acclaimed comic series Y: The Last Man to film or TV for years. And it finally happened! The series “traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates every mammal with a Y chromosome but for one cisgender man and his pet monkey. The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.”

Untitled B.J. Novak Anthology Series – September 16

This series is described as “a daring and ambitious new half-hour anthology series about people figuring out timeless moral questions in unprecedented times. Choosing art instead of argument to engage with the most relevant issues of our times, it’s sure to be a conversation starter. Hosted by Novak, alongside an exceptional roster of next generation talent as his guest collaborators, each standalone episode explores the biggest questions of our modern era. Gun control, identity, social justice, sex, capitalism, revenge, love, fame, social media – no topic is off limits. Combining a searching philosophical spirit with provocative concepts, and marrying bold comedic ideas with even bolder dramatic performances, it creates a new tone for a new time. The series takes the topics we text about privately and brings them into the open, delivering three-dimensional, character-driven stories with humor and heart.”

B.J. Novak is one of those people I have absolutely no opinion on. I am B.J. Novak neutral. But if this sounds good to you, check it out!