The Mandalorian has been buzzed about all week since the debut of the first episode on Disney+. While we have to wait until tomorrow to see how the story continues with the second episode, a crowd in Los Angeles was treated to a screening of the first three episodes of the series on the big screen at Disney’s El Capitan theater right in the heart of Hollywood. Following the screening, there was a live Q&A that was streamed through the Star Wars YouTube channel that you can watch in full now.

The big push for The Mandalorian being all over the place and dominating social media conversation is largely thanks to the publicity team behind the Disney+ series, and they were just nominated for International Cinematographers Guild Publicists’ Maxwell Weinberg Award for Television Publicity Campaign. Find out more below.

The Mandalorian Livestream Q&A

Unfortunately, since the general public hasn’t seen the second and third episodes of The Mandalorian, this is a spoiler-free Q&A session that can’t really dig into the more intriguing details of the series that have been revealed so far. But even so, there are some fun behind the scenes stories from executive producer Jon Favreau, directors Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa and Deborach Chow, cast members Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, Gina Carano, and Werner Herzog, and finally, composer Ludwig Göransson.

If you’ve been enjoying all of the coverage here and everywhere else on the internet about The Mandalorian, it’s largely thanks to the publicity team putting in so much effort to spreading awareness about the series. Even though it might not be as big of a deal to general audiences as your average Star Wars movie, there has been plenty of chatter thanks to the show’s creators and cast making the rounds to promote the show.

The International Cinematographers Guild took special notice of The Mandalorian team for their annual ICG Publicists Awards, honoring innovative, creative and strategic publicity campaigns for the television with the Maxwell Weinberg Award. Here’s the full list of nominees, which features a handful of other streaming series nominees:

Catch-22 – Casey Spiegel, Paramount Television

– Casey Spiegel, Paramount Television Fosse/Verdon – Nicole Crawford, Fox 21 Television

– Nicole Crawford, Fox 21 Television The Mandalorian – The Local 600 union publicists of Disney+

– The Local 600 union publicists of Disney+ Pose Season 2 – Yong Kim, Fox 21 Television

– Yong Kim, Fox 21 Television Stranger Things Season 3 – Denise Godoy Gregarek, Unit Publicist

– Denise Godoy Gregarek, Unit Publicist When They See Us – Jackie Bazan, Unit Publicist

The winner will be unveiled next year on February 7 at the 57th annual ICG Publicists Awards luncheon at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.