On the November 12, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film Editor-in-Chief Peter Sciretta is joined by weekend editor Brad Oman and special guest Bryan Young (from Star Wars Insider, StarWars.com and Full of Sith podcast) for a spoiler-filled conversation about the first episode of Disney+’s The Mandalorian, entitled “Chapter One”.

Opening Banter: It’s Peter’s birthday

In Our Feature Presentation: The Mandalorian Chapter One

What does the ending mean?

What is the Mandalorian lair?

Who is The Mandalorian?

With Its First Episode, ‘The Mandalorian’ is Already a Welcome Addition to the ‘Star Wars’ Universe

