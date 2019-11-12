the mandalorian trailer new

On the November 12, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film Editor-in-Chief Peter Sciretta is joined by weekend editor Brad Oman and special guest Bryan Young (from Star Wars Insider, StarWars.com and Full of Sith podcast) for a spoiler-filled conversation about the first episode of Disney+’s The Mandalorian, entitled “Chapter One”.

Opening Banter: It’s Peter’s birthday 

In Our Feature Presentation: The Mandalorian Chapter One

  • Brief reactions
  • Episode title
  • Running time
  • New star wars brand opening
  • Who is The Mandalorian?
  • What is the Mandalorian lair?
  • IG-11 dead?
  • What does the ending mean?

 

