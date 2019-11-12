‘The Mandalorian’ Episode 1 Spoiler Discussion Podcast
Posted on Tuesday, November 12th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the November 12, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film Editor-in-Chief Peter Sciretta is joined by weekend editor Brad Oman and special guest Bryan Young (from Star Wars Insider, StarWars.com and Full of Sith podcast) for a spoiler-filled conversation about the first episode of Disney+’s The Mandalorian, entitled “Chapter One”.
Opening Banter: It’s Peter’s birthday
In Our Feature Presentation: The Mandalorian Chapter One
- Brief reactions
- Episode title
- Running time
- New star wars brand opening
- Who is The Mandalorian?
- What is the Mandalorian lair?
- IG-11 dead?
- What does the ending mean?
