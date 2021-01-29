While many have been intrigued by WandaVision‘s classic television sitcom format mixed with a Marvel Cinematic Universe mystery, some fans have grown impatient and tired of seeing something that didn’t feel anything like a Marvel Studios movie. Well, this week, that changed entirely.

Now that the cat is partially out of the bag, Marvel wants to make sure that everyone knows the mystery is unraveling in a huge way, so those who may have given up early will come back and finish the season. You can see for yourself in a new WandaVision trailer that teases what’s coming, both in the sitcom world and the real world of the MCU. Naturally, this footage is full of spoilers from today’s episode, so be careful.

WandaVision Season Trailer

The WandaVision season trailer sets the stage with the full introduction of SWORD monitoring what’s happening in the neighborhood of Westview, New Jersey. It’s clear Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) has created some kind of forcefield around the neighborhood to create this faux sitcom reality. Anything that makes it into this bubble is immediately changed to fit the time period of the show in question. That’s why a SWORD drone turned into a helicopter, a SWORD agent became a beekeeper, and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) became Geraldine. We even found out exactly what that perplexing new shot was in the previous promo from earlier this week.

Now that SWORD (and the FBI led by Randall Park as Jimmy Woo) is on the case, asking many of the same questions that we have in the audience, we’re getting answers about exactly how this situation came to be. But we’re still waiting for confirmation on why. Plus, there are still many mysteries left to be solved. Even though SWORD has determined some of the “guest stars” on WandaVision are real people who live in Westview, you might have noticed that Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) is the only one who isn’t linked to a New Jersey driver’s license with a real identity. That’s certainly not a coincidence, and we’ll likely learn more about her as the series goes on.

Though the mystery has been cracked wide open, you’ll notice that the sitcom format isn’t disappearing completely. There are still scenes emulating sitcoms from the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s, including footage where Wanda is talking to the camera like a Modern Family-kind of sitcom. But will future episodes be as fully ingrained in the sitcom world, or will be keep jumping out to the real world as SWORD observes? Stay tuned.

Perhaps the biggest mystery is what’s going on with Vision in this show. The fourth episode gave us the most shocking revelation yet when Wanda saw Vision in his dead form, his body without color and his head torn wide open where Thanos took the Mind Stone in Avengers: Infinity War. Is Wanda doing all of this with Vision’s dead body, or is she merely having lapses in her reality and seeing these visions that are slowly crumbling the world she created? And why is Vision sentient enough to try to figure out what’s going on in Westview?

These are all questions we’re waiting to have an answer to, and we can’t wait to find out what’s going on. Keep up with WandaVision every Friday on Disney+, and tune in to our spoiler discussions that same day on the SlashFilm Daily podcast.