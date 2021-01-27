There’s quite a mystery at the center of Marvel’s new series WandaVision on Disney+. The story unfolding has been encased in some kind of faux reality taking the shape of sitcoms from various decades. But the end of the third episode recently teased that we might see a different perspective from outside of this television construct that Wanda and Vision find themselves in. And if the new WandaVision promo for the upcoming fourth episode is any indicator, there’s going to be something wild unfolding.

WandaVision Episode 4 Promo

This is only a 15-second promo for WandaVision, and it mostly contains footage that we’ve seen before. We see Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau thrown out of Westview, including a shot of her body being thrown from the neighborhood during the daytime (something not seen in the last episode) and landing outside of the parameters of this sitcom reality at night. The nearby S.W.O.R.D. team rushes to her side when she lands, and a helicopter flies around outside of the colorful television static dome around Westview.

But there’s one quick shot at the very end of the promo that caught our eye. Check it out:

What exactly are we seeing here? It’s the cockpit of some kind of vehicle that appears to be flying through the same television static forcefield that we saw Monica Rambeau go flying through when Wanda cast her out of Westview. That’s certainly not the cockpit of the helicopter. Could this be how Monica was able to get in the neighborhood as Geraldine? Perhaps this week’s episode will show us the events of the first three episodes of Wandavision from S.W.O.R.D.’s perspective. Maybe those loud noises that startled Wanda and Vision at night came from this vehicle crashing somewhere nearby. After all, that’s the same episode that Geraldine was introduced to Wanda.

Taking a closer look at that cockpit, the technology almost feels like it’s from some kind of 1960s vessel from Fantastic Voyage. Even the helmet and suit of whoever is in that pilot’s chair looks like an older astronaut suit. Could this be in case someone stumbles upon the vehicle within the neighborhood so it doesn’t look out of sync with the time period?

Venturing outside of that possible theory, what if this has something to do with the Quantum Realm? Maybe Pym technology is used to shrink someone down to go inside the synthezoid body of Vision?

There are plenty of possibilities here, and honestly, there’s a chance that this particular shot isn’t even from the fourth episode. The promo definitely has shots of Wanda seeing her sitcom reality distorting in what appears to be more modern television settings, so this clip could easily be from a later episode. We’ll find out in a couple days.

WandaVision debuts new episodes on Fridays exclusively on Disney+.