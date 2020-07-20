We can all acknowledge that the COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping and affecting aspects of our lives that are far more significant than anything the Marvel Cinematic Universe could achieve. But with that caveat in place, let’s talk about the MCU for a minute.

The movie release dates have been delayed, and on Friday, word came out that the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier would not be arriving in August like originally planned. But what about WandaVision, the Marvel Studios live-action that was also supposed to arrive in 2020? Turns out that show is still on track to debut this year, so MCU fans at least have one thing to look forward to as this nightmare year drags on.



According to a report from Deadline, Marvel’s WandaVision release date is still holding strong. The show, which stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprising their roles from the films, was originally announced to be hitting the Disney+ streaming service in December. And somehow, despite the coronavirus upending nearly every facet of life, it appears that MCU fans will still be spending their holidays with Wanda Maximoff and Vision. That’s bittersweet news: many people likely won’t be comfortable or able to travel to see their own families this year, but maybe they can take some sort of tiny solace in watching these characters they love. You can read much more about the show here.

With how meticulous the Marvel Cinematic Universe films have often been in terms of their interconnectivity, with one project setting up dominoes that another ends up knocking down, I’m super curious to see what level of connectivity there will be in these live-action shows. We know WandaVision specifically is supposed to tie into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – but what about any smaller connections it might have with other MCU projects? Did the studio have to rework any of the beats from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier into other movies or shows in order to prevent its grand tapestry from unraveling? Hopefully Marvel chief Kevin Feige eventually sheds some light on the way he and his storytellers have handled this bizarre period in history.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has been delayed indefinitely, and WandaVision is currently slated to hit Disney+ sometime in December 2020.