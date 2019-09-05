Marvel has played with many genres, from spy thrillers to heists to high school comedy, but the upcoming Disney+ series WandaVision is threatening to blow other Marvel movies out of the water with its genre-bending and general wackiness. Though we know very little about the series centering around Elizabeth Olsen‘s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany‘s Vision, we have been frequently promised that this is one of the weirdest Marvel projects to come out of Phase 4. Now Olsen, Bettany, and their co-stars are teasing more WandaVision details about how truly “bonkers” this series will be.

Olsen, Bettany and WandaVision co-stars Kat Dennings, Randall Park, and Kathryn Hahn spoke to Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE about the highly anticipated Disney+ series and what it means for the character who (spoilers!) apparently died at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. Olsen hinted to the outlets that WandaVision will be diving into popular comic book arcs that the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies haven’t had the time to touch upon, while playing with classic sitcom conventions.

“It is a mash-up between American sitcoms throughout the decades and Marvel film with these characters,” she said.

“That’s where it starts,” Bettany added, “and then it sort of snowballs into an epic Marvel movie that you’ve grown to know or love.”

Intriguing! We’ve speculated before that WandaVision will do a loose adaptation of the Vision comic book run by Tom King, though there’s also a chance that the series could pull from the House of M event crossover in which Wanda reshapes reality after undergoing a horrible trauma. Both story arcs could build to the unique mish-mash of genres that Olsen and Bettany are describing, and the unsettlingly perfect ’50s-style reality we see in the poster. The pair wouldn’t name which comic books the series would draw inspiration from, but Olsen expressed excitement for where WandaVision is going:

“Just from starting from Age of Ultron. The things that I’ve loved about the Scarlet Witch are things we’re getting to explore now. And I’m very nervous and excited about it in all the fun ways. But I think we finally get to go down some roads in comic books that are favorites and explore, and it’s going to be a wild ride.”

Bettany agreed, noting, “I think there’s been a real progression in the characters and the relationship and to actually be able to spend the time on that. Each time there’s more exciting stuff for us to do.… The scripts we are reading so far are so bonkers.”

WandaVision debuts on Disney+ in Spring 2021.