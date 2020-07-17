Next month, Marvel Studios was supposed to be kicking off the first series in a whole new line of programming created exclusively for Disney+ with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. However, Disney+ recently unveiled their release schedule for streaming content throughout the month of August, and just like Doug & Steve Butabi standing outside of The Roxbury, the superhero series starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan is not on the list.

TV Line has confirmed that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier release date has been pushed back for the time being thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. The Marvel Studios series shut down production in Prague just as the pandemic was started to spread around the globe, so they still have a little bit of work to do on the series before it arrives on Disney+. However, there’s not much left to be shot since the bulk of production was already completed across several months in Atlanta, Georgia before the pandemic.

Unfortunately, there’s no indication as to when The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will arrive on Disney+ now. There have been rumblings that production will resume overseas in September since international territories have done a much better job of squashing the spread of COVID-19 than the United States. So there’s still a chance that the series will make it to Disney+ before the end of the year.

As of now, we’ve only seen some bits of footage from all of the upcoming Marvel shows. That means we don’t know a lot about what The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be about as far as the plot goes, but thanks to Avengers: Endgame, we know it will deal with Sam Wilson (AKA Falcon) trying to live up to the legacy of Captain America now that Steve Rogers has handed him the shield.

There will be some contention when Sam picks up the Captain America mantle, because the government has a replacement of their own in the form of U.S. Agent, a character from the comics who will be played by Wyatt Russell in the series. Plus, Baron Zemo (Daniel Bruhl) will be making a return after being apprehended in Captain America: Civil War.

Following The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the next series from Marvel Studios on Disney+ was meant to be WandaVision in December. Hopefully that series won’t be pushed back due to the delay of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, especially since they have more time to sort everything out by the time the premiere date rolls around. Meawhile, Loki with Tom Hiddleston is probably in much better shape since it’s not supposed to air until sometime in the spring of 2021. Then again, with production shut down, they may need more time to shoot the series, which could end up delaying the release.

It’s worth noting that if The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is delayed, maybe another show will have to step up to fill its place. The Mandalorian season 2 was able to complete production before the coronavirus pandemic shut down movies and TV shows, so maybe the series will get bumped up to an earlier release date to help fill the gap. We’ll be sure to let you know when we hear more about Disney+’s upcoming release schedule.