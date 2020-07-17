Since movie theaters aren’t likely to reopen in August, you’re going to need another round of new titles to stream from Disney+ and Hulu. Thankfully, each of the streaming services have a big selection of movies and TV shows coming next month, including the revival of The Muppets, more of 20th Century Fox’s original X-Men franchise, one of the best indies of 2019, and some movies from the late 1980s and early 1990s that Hollywood doesn’t really make anymore.

Get the full rundown of TV shows and movies coming to Disney+ and Hulu in August below.

Muppets Now

Muppets Now actually begins at the end of July, but there will be a new episode every week, so August will actually have more Muppets Now than July. Now that we have that out of the way, we can tell you that August’s episodes of Muppets Now include special guests Danny Trejo, Taye Diggs, Linda Cardellini, Al Madrigal, and Aubrey Plaza. In fact, it seems as if Diggs and Cardellini appear throughout the entire season. Those seem like odd choices for recurring celebrities, but honestly, we’re just glad to see The Muppets back, so the celebrities can be pretty much anybody and we’re fine.

City Slickers

Studios don’t make comedies like this anymore. Billy Crystal stars in this movie about a group of friends (including Daniel Stern and Bruno Kirby) who decide to have a boys trip away from their families by taking on a cattle drive across the Southwest. Leading the way is Jack Palance as Curly, a surly cowboy who doesn’t have any patience for the trio, which becomes all the more frustrating when their trip takes a dangerous turn. Surprisingly enough, City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly’s Gold is one of those rare, great comedy sequels that just might be better than the original. (Available on Hulu starting August 1)

Rain Man

In the same category of movies that Hollywood doesn’t really make anymore, we have the Oscar-winning drama Rain Man. Tom Cruise stars as greedy, abrasive and general unpleasant exotic car salesman Charlie Babbitt who suddenly has to confront his past when his father dies and leaves nearly everything to Raymond Babbitt (Dustin Hoffman) a brother with autism that he never knew. In an effort to get what he believes he’s owed, Charlie takes Raymond away from the mental institution, resulting in a road trip that will open his eyes to the brother he’s been missing all of his life. (Available on Hulu starting August 1)

The Peanut Butter Falcon

Shia LaBeouf stars in what is one of the best indie movies of 2019, but it’s his co-star who steals the movie. The Peanut Butter Falcon follows Zak (Zack Gottsagen), a young man with Down syndrome who runs away from a residential nursing home to fulfill his dream of attending the pro wrestling school of his idol, The Salt Water Redneck (Thomas Haden Church). When he hit the road, he forms an unlikely friendship with Tyler (LaBeouf), whose down on his luck and on the run. Together, the two have a life-changing road trip in this charming, uplifting indie drama. (Available on Hulu starting August 6)

X-Men

Though a handful of comic book movies came to the big screen before 2000, it was X-Men that started the real comic book movie craze of the 21st century. Featuring the weirdest assembly of superheroes that the silver screen had seen thus far, studios suddenly saw every comic book property as a viable blockbuster, though many of them would never match the power or quality of X-Men. The movie turned Hugh Jackman into a star, launched a franchise that lasted nearly 20 years, and changed the blockbuster landscape forever. (Available on Disney+ starting August 7)

The Greatest Showman

Speaking of Hugh Jackman, he finally gets to sing his heart out on the big screen with this musical about P.T. Barnum and his famous circus. But let me be clear about one thing: this movie is terrible. Yes, I know the headline says this is a list of the best movies and TV shows, but this is an exception. So why put it on this list? The soundtrack is outstanding, and it makes the awful script and hamfisted drama almost palatable. The musical sequences are outstanding, even if the movie that gives them purpose is not. (Available on Disney+ starting August 14)

TV Shows and Movies Coming to Disney+ in August

August 7

Hidden Kingdoms of China

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Adventure Awaits

The Peanuts Movie

UFO Europe: The Untold Stories (S1)

X-Men

Howard

Directed by Don Hahn (“Beauty and the Beast”), “Howard” is the untold story of Howard Ashman, the brilliant lyricist behind Disney classics like “Aladdin,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Little Mermaid” and creator of musicals including “Little Shop of Horrors.” Featuring never-before-seen archival footage, personal films and photographs, as well as interviews with Howard’s friends and family, the film is an intimate look at the Disney Legend’s life, his creative drive, and the process behind the music. Spanning his childhood in Baltimore, to his formative years in New York, and his untimely death due to AIDS, “Howard” goes in-depth to explore his journey to become the lyricist behind some of the most beloved and well-known classic family films in the world.

Muppets Now – Episode 102 – “Fever Pitch”

Fozzie Bear has some big ideas for Muppets Now, and there’s no time like the deadline to start pitching! He’s found a very tough audience in Scooter, who just wants to finish uploading the latest delivery. We see the very first episode of a game show that Pepe The King Prawn totally just made up. The Swedish Chef tries to cook a better molé sauce than his competitor, Danny Trejo. Dr. Bunsen Honeydew has replaced Beaker with a new smart assistant, and things get fired up. Miss Piggy and her guests, Taye Diggs and Linda Cardellini, show viewers how to work it out when they share the secret to staying healthy.

One Day At Disney – Episode 136 – “Ryan Meinerding: Marvel Studios Creative Director”

Creative Director Ryan Meinerding brings Marvel characters to life through innovative design every day. There’s never a dull moment as Ryan creates the first looks of characters for Marvel Studios films including Iron Man, Spider-Man, Captain America and more. From initial sketches to special effects, Ryan oversees the process of bringing the next iteration of iconic characters to the screen.

Disney Family Sundays – Series Finale Episode 140 – “Goofy: Pencil Cup”

Who says you can’t be Goofy and organized at the same time? Not Amber or the Gubaney family, who connect to work on a Goofy-inspired craft. She will show them how to turn a simple item from the cupboard into a fun organizational tool that’s sure to stand out. Meanwhile, the biggest challenge of all may be figuring out which Gubaney is the Goofiest!

Pixar In Real Life – Episode 110 – “WALL·E: BnL Pop-up Shop”

When Buy N Large opens its first store in New York City, hungry customers get a taste of the future.

August 14

Alaska Animal Rescue (S1)

Ant-Man and the Wasp

India’s Wild Leopards

Jungle Animal Rescue (S1)

Nature Boom Time (S1)

Sam’s Zookeeper Challenge (S1)

Scuba Sam’s World (S1)

Spaced Out (S1)

T.O.T.S. (S1)

T.O.T.S. Calling all T.O.T.S. (S1)

The Greatest Showman

Wild Cats of India (S1)

Zombies 2

The One and Only Ivan

An adaptation of the award-winning book about one very special gorilla, Disney’s“The One and Only Ivan” is an unforgettable tale about the beauty of friendship, the power of visualization and the significance of the place one calls home. Ivan is a 400-pound silverback gorilla who shares a communal habitat in a suburban shopping mall with Stella the elephant, Bob the dog, and vario us other animals. He has few memories of the jungle where he was captured, but when a baby elephant named Ruby arrives, it touches something deep within him. Ruby is recently separated from her family in the wild, which causes him to question his life, where he comes from and where he ultimately wants to be. The heartwarming adventure, which comes to the screen in an impressive hybrid of live-action and CGI, is based on Katherine Applegate’s bestselling book, which won numerous awards upon its publication in 2013, including the Newbery Medal.

Muppets Now – Episode 103 – “Getting Testy”

Joe, the new legal counsel for The Muppets, interrupts the scheduled delivery of Muppets Now to announce that all streaming content must be vetted by a focus group. Things go from bad to worse when Scooter meets up with the assigned test audience – curmudgeonly critics Statler & Waldorf. The Swedish Chef collaborates with Chef Roy Choi as the two try to make a one-of-kind kalbi bowl. Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and his assistant, Beaker, enlist a Pizza Delivery Person (Al Madrigal) to explore velocity. Miss Piggy and her guests, Linda Cardellini and Taye Diggs, dig deep into the workings of a healthy relationship. Pepe The King Prawn’s unbelievable game show features new contestants, new challenges, new rules, and no planning at all.

Magic Camp

A group of misfit campers help a down-on-his-luck magician rediscover his love of magic in Disney’s “Magic Camp,” a heartwarming comedy about finding joy and confidence in self-acceptance.

One Day At Disney – Episode 137 – “Pavan Komkai: Broadcast Engineer”

Manager of Broadcast Engineering at Disney Streaming Services, Pavan “Billy” Komkai explains the unique process of broadcasting live sports on ESPN+ for fans around the world. No matter the time of day or the location of the event, Disney’s Streaming Services team provides viewers with high-quality coverage of diverse sporting events every day.

Weird But True – Premiere Episode 301 – “Dinosaurs”

Did you know there are more stars in the universe, than grains of sand on the whole planet?! So weird! National Geographic’s newest season of “Weird But True!” on Disney+ gets even weirder! Children’s entertainers and educators Charlie Engelman and Carly Ciarrocchi host the third season of the Emmy Award-winning series, and this time, they’re embarking on even more imaginative and strange adventures to reveal surprising and interesting facts about the world. Set both in studio and in the field, the award-winning “Weird But True!” integrates a mix of arts and crafts, unbelievable facts and real-life exploration. This 13-episode season includes weekly guest appearances from renowned astrophysicist Michio Kaku and Nat Geo Photographers and Explorers, including Anand Varma, and professor and founder of SciStarter Darlene Cavalier. Whether hunting for dinosaur fossils, hiking volcanoes or flying planes, the science-loving duo Charlie and Carly inspires kids to get excited about the world around them.

Hosts Charlie Engelman and Carly Ciarrocchi don’t have tickets to their favorite actress’ movie premiere, but somehow their friends do. Charlie and Carly’s quest to get to the Alabama Cones premiere takes them on a fascinating journey to Dinosaur National Monument. There, they hatch a plan with a paleontologist to “dig up” the dough.

August 21

Back to the Titanic

Beauty and the Beast

Mars: One Day on the Red Planet

Muppets Now – Episode 104 – “Sleep Mode”

Scooter wakes up in horror to discover his all-nighters have finally gotten the best of him, and he has only 30 minutes to upload Muppets Now. With the clock ticking and his eyelids drooping, Scooter enlists Animal to help him stay awake. Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and his assistant, Beaker, conduct a series of vibrational experiments with the help of a lonely, outdated computer. The Swedish Chef uncovers the secrets of Spaghetti Carbonara when staring down his competitor, Giuseppe Losavio. Miss Piggy sits down with Aubrey Plaza to conduct a fabulous one-on-one interview. Later, she looks out for number one as she focuses on self-care with guests Linda Cardellini and Taye Diggs.

One Day At Disney – Episode 138 – “Heather Bartleson: Holiday Services”

As Senior Facilities Coordinator for Holiday Services, Heather Bartleson helps bring the holiday spirt to Disney. From parks, resorts, cruise lines and more, Bartleson works year-round to ensure the Holiday Services Team has everything they need to create holiday themed environments that immerse guests and create magical holiday moments.

Weird But True – Episode 302 – “National Parks”

To protect or enjoy? Hosts Carly and Charlie have two very different plans for the backyard and cannot come to an agreement. Carly thinks backyards are to be enjoyed, and Charlie thinks they should be protected. A visit with park rangers from Yellowstone National Park might just help settle Carly and Charlie’s debate.

August 28

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Fantastic Four

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe

Stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb, their older sister Candace, Perry the Platypus and the Danville gang are back together again in “Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe,” an out-of-this-world animated adventure from Disney Television Animation. Executive-produced by Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh (creators and executive producers of the long-running Emmy Award-winning series “Phineas and Ferb”), the movie centers on Phineas and Ferb as they set out across the galaxy to rescue Candace, who after being abducted by aliens, finds utopia in a far-off planet, free of pesky little brothers.

Muppets Now – Episode 105 – “The I.T. Factor”

Chip the I.T. guy installs an upgrade to Scooter’s overtaxed computer just as Scooter is beginning to upload the latest episode of Muppets Now. Scooter must work fast to get everything in place before the hard reboot goes into effect. Miss Piggy takes a trip through the topic of travel with guests Linda Cardellini and Taye Diggs. Pepe The King Prawn makes up a new game show on the spot, and the contestants do their best to keep up. Uncle Deadly demonstrates the drama, disciplines, and danger of stage combat for Muppet fanboy, Walter. Dr. Bunsen Honeydew puts the pressure on his assistant, Beaker, with a hydraulic-press experiment that requires a personal touch.

One Day At Disney – Episode 139 – “Eric Baker: Imagineering Creative Director”

Step into Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge with Walt Disney Imagineer & Creative Director Eric Baker as he helps create this new, exciting land. From traveling the globe in search of props to overseeing larger-than-life installations, Eric is constantly reimagining how to elevate the park guest experience so they are in awe each time they step into new lands and attractions.

Weird But True – Episode 303 – “Farming”

Charlie and Carly run a fruit-and-vegetable stand outside of headquarters, but lately, they’ve been selling out of their crops faster than they can grow them. Carly has an idea to turn the garden into a farm, but they don’t have enough space to grow everything they need outside. She takes Charlie on a trip to an indoor vertical farm in NYC to learn new possibilities of farming!