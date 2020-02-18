Last week, the gang from Corridor Crew dove into the visual effects of Avengers: Endgame with the help of Weta Digital visual effects supervisor Matt Aitken, who worked on several key sequences from the Marvel Studios blockbuster. Now they’re all back to take a look back at a couple projects from Weta Digital’s past. Watch as VFX artists react to Avatar (as we wait for the sequels), Peter Jackson’s remake of King Kong, and the creation of Gollum for the Lord of the Rings trilogy, as well as one of the most memorable sequences from the original Jurassic Park.

VFX Artists React to Avatar and More

Matt Aitken proves some interesting details from behind the scenes of some of the biggest blockbusters of all-time. For example, in the remake of King Kong, find out what little element that used in order subtly remove life from the giant ape’s eyes as he died just before falling from the Empire State Building.

For Avatar, Corridor Crew looks back at one particular sequence they’ve discussed before, which includes the creation of incredibly realistic water and all the layers that help make it look practical. Even if Avatar is one of those movies that gets panned for narrative shortcomings, you can’t deny the incredible technological feats that lie within every frame.

Finally, one of the more intriguing bits has Weta’s Matt Aitken helping explain how the wet tyrannosaurus rex was created with digital effects all the way back in the early 1990s for Jurassic Park. Aitken explains some of the tricks that allowed them to create shots that look every bit as good and sometimes even better than some visual effects used today.