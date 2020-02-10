One of the movies nominated for Best Visual Effects at the Academy Awards last night was Avengers: Endgame. It was the only Oscar nomination that the Marvel Studios blockbuster could muster, and considering the fact that nearly every single shot in the movie requires the use of visual effects, they certainly deserved it. But not every movie is perfect, and even though Avengers: Endgame has some truly incredible visual effects throughout, mistakes were made, and one of them is addressed in a new video where VFX Artists React to Avengers: Endgame.

VFX Artists React to Avengers: Endgame

Corridor Crew has Weta Digital visual effects supervisor Matt Aitken stop by to talk about the work that went into Avengers: Endgame. Since he’s a guest, the guys don’t really nitpick too much about effects that might not have ended up looking so great in the movie. Instead, they ask interesting, specific questions about some of the effects used, and Aitken provides some insight into the tricks and techniques used to bring Thanos to life and create the final battle, not to mention holding back a bit when providing effects used in the demise of Tony Stark.

