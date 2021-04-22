A few weeks ago, Ghostbusters: Afterlife was forced to reveal one of its secrets because of some impending merchandise being released by Hasbro. A clip from the movie showed Paul Rudd‘s character encountering some maniacal and mischievous mini-Stay Puft marshmallow men inside a Walmart after picking up a pint of Baskin-Robbins ice cream (how about that product placement, folks?). Now we get to see what one of the original Ghostbusters thinks of the scene with Bill Murray himself watching and reacting to the scene for the first time.

Bill Murray Reacts to Ghostbusters: Afterlife Clip

Bill Murray doesn’t say “mother pussbucket” when he sees the tiny versions of the Stay Puft marshmallow man, but he does have a genuine and hearty laugh when the fist little marshmallow monsters pops up, and a smile stays on his face for the duration of the scene. Producer and original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman certainly enjoys his reaction too, and he’s apparently very proud of what his son Jason Reitman has done as director of the new movie.

Normally, if we had only gotten some kind of reaction in an interview, I’d think Bill Murray was just playing nice and complimenting a movie that he’s in. But that’s not exactly the comedian’s style, and that’s an authentic reaction to the scene. We’re not sure if Sony Pictures felt like releasing this video to squash any potential negative reactions after the clip was released, but it probably couldn’t hurt.

The scene in question feels like it’s probably from early on in the movie, likely after some other strange things start happening in the neighborhood of Somerville, Oklahoma. Is there a chance that the poltergeists that start terrorizing this rural town have a link to Gozer the Gozerian and the other ghosts that terrorized New York in the original Ghostbusters? There was at least one hint at that possibility in the first trailer for the movie from awhile back, so it’s not out of the realm of possibility.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife follows a single mother (Carrie Coon) and her two kids (Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace) move to a small town where they realize their connection to the Ghostbusters and the legacy the kids’ grandfather left behind. So it wouldn’t be surprising if there was another legacy connection with the spooks, specters, and ghosts they find themselves facing.

As of now, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is set to hit theaters on November 11, 2021.