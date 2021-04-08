The minute everyone laid eyes on the Mini-Pufts from the recently released Ghostbusters: Afterlife clip I’m fairly confident we all knew they would inevitably be turned into toys. They’re tiny, cute, and part of a major franchise, so obviously the powers-that-be want to cash in on that, and who can blame them? People are clearly going to want to eat these things up (but not literally, please – they’re made of plastic). And this fall, anyone who wants one will be able to buy their own Mini-Puft.

The other day, the first clip for Ghostbusters: Afterlife arrived, and the reaction was mixed. Some folks were completely enamored with the look of the Mini-Pufts, a gaggle of tiny Stay-Puft Marshmallow Men that seem tailor-made to appeal to those who love Baby Groot/Baby Yoda/The Minions, and so on. Others – like me, a negative nelly – thought the clip was kind of disappointing. To be fair, the clip in question is completely out of context, and it may very well work better when viewed with the rest of the movie. For now, though, I remain skeptical.

No matter! The people behind Ghostbusters: Afterlife know that moviegoers/consumers are going to want their own Mini-Pufts, and Hasbro is ready to give them exactly what they want. Here’s a look at the packaging, which makes them kind of look like Play-Doh.

And here’s a look at the little creatures themselves.

Yep, pretty cute. The series consists of 1.5-inch figures that come “equipped with new mischievous personalities from the movie.” Also, it sounds like you’re going to have to dig through some goo to get to them, as the official ad copy states “Kids and collectors alike can open the Stay Puft Marshmallow can and dig into the goopy marshmallow-like compound to see which Mini-Puft figure is inside.” I don’t know about you, but I’m in no mood to dig through goopy compounds. But if you are, you’ll be able to pick these Mini-Pufts figures up this fall for $5.39.

In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, “When a single mother and her two children move to a new town, they soon discover that they have a connection to the original Ghostbusters and their grandfather’s secret legacy.” Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and Paul Rudd, with Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts reprise their roles from the original films. Jason Reitman, son of original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman, directs and co-wrote the script with Gil Kenan.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife haunts theaters on November 11, 2021.