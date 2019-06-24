There are times when you look at visual effects in a movie and you just know that they don’t look good. However, it can be hard to specifically explain why certain visual effects don’t look good when you don’t know the many tools, terms and work that goes into creating them. That’s where Corridor Crew‘s recent series of videos comes into play.

In a series of videos, a group of VFX artists react to various shots with visual effects of varying quality. In their latest video, they laugh at the poorly created presidential plane from the ending of Air Force One, stare in awe of an incredibly composed mirror shot in Contact, laugh at a missing frame of visual effects in X-Men: Apocalypse, break down a Star Wars: The Force Awakens sequence, and explain plenty of details about all of these scenes and more. Check it out below.

This edition of Corridor Crew’s visual effects video series brings in special guest Andrew Kramer to break down and analyze several visual effects scenes. Kramer has worked on huge blockbuster movies like Super 8 and Star Trek Into Darkness, as well as Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The crew even discuss how they pulled off a certain sequence in the Star Wars franchise revival directed by J.J. Abrams.

These videos provide a lot of insight into what makes visual effects work and what makes them fail. So the next time you see a bad visual effects scene, maybe you’ll be able to better explain to your friends why it looks like garbage. If you want to see some more, check out their recent breakdown of Marvel movie visual effects over here.