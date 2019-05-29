The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, VFX artists react to and explain the digital effects used to bring the Marvel Cinematic Universe to life (for better or worse). Plus, Adam Savage partakes in some swordmaking with the movie magic geniuses at Weta Workshop, and The Good Omens star Jon Hamm and David Tennant answer some of the web’s most searched questions about them.

After breaking down the highs and lows of visual effects in other movies from today and yesterday, the visual effects artist from Corridor Crew now focus specifically on the movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With 22 movies in 11 years, there’s a mix of outstanding and disappointing work in the visual effects department, and these guys explain the good and the bad.

Adam Savage and the crew at Tested went to Weta Workshop to meet Peter Lyon, Weta’s Master Swordsmith. After learning how the armorist designed and created the swords for the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit films, Adam makes his own blade inspired by the one carried by Aragorn as Strider.

Finally, The Good Omens stars Jon Hamm and David Tennant teamed up to answer some of the web’s most searched questions about themselves at Wired. Is David Tennant related to Charlie Sheen? How did Jon Hamm and Paul Rudd meet? Did David Tennant carry the Olympic torch? Where did Jon Hamm first work?