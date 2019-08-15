Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios has been adding tons of new attractions to their spooky line-up this year. There are new mazes featuring Jordan Peele’s Us, Rob Zombie’s House of 1,000 Corpses, and the paranormal investigators known as the Ghostbusters. But this year’s Halloween Horror Nights will have something new that has never been part of the festivities before.

Universal announced the debut of the Halloween Marathon of Mayhem, a massive water show that will take place in the Universal Studios Florida lagoon featuring 100 fountains, awesome special effects, pounding electro music, lasers and more, all featuring your favorite franchises from Halloween Horror Nights.

Stranger Things, Ghostbusters, Killer Klowns from Outer Space, and Universal’s classic movie monsters like Frankenstein, Dracula and, of course, The Creature from the Black Lagoon, will all be part of the new Halloween Horror Nights water show playing at night during Halloween Horror Nights. Here’s the official promotional banner for the new show:

Universal isn’t quite as famous for their water shows as Disney theme parks have become, but they’ve done a decent job celebrating their own franchises with these kind of attractions. Since they recently updated the lagoon for a new cinematic water show, it looks like they wanted to bring some of that aquatic movie magic to horror fans too. Plus, it also helps control the crowds for the rest of the attractions and gives crowds something else to do besides stand in lines.

Speaking of which, if you find yourself in a line waiting for the next maze, you can try out the new Halloween Horror Nights Mobile Game that comes chock full of Terror Trivia. There will be an event leaderboard for 11 different horror-packed levels and much more to enjoy while you’re waiting for your next scare.

Halloween Horror Nights runs this year from September 6 through November 2, so don’t miss out. We’ll probably have a reaction to all the new events, mazes and more in the coming months, so stay tuned to see what Universal’s latest attractions are like if you can’t make it to the park yourself.