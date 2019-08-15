At one point, Rob Zombie‘s nasty horror film House of 1000 Corpses was so controversial that it looked as if it would never be released. Now, more than 10 years later, the movie is being turned into an attraction at two major theme parks. Funny how things change! A new House of 1000 Corpses maze is headed to Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights – a maze that will bring several of the locations from Zombie’s grisly horror movie to life.

House of 1000 Corpses Maze

Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort will both unleash House of 1000 Corpses mazes as part of this year’s Halloween Horror Nights, which I personally find kind of wild. I distinctly remember the lead-up to House of 1000 Corpses and the controversy that swirled around it: Universal Pictures originally purchased the film, but when they saw what Rob Zombie had created – something full of graphic violence and other nasty goings-on – they balked and shelved the film. Zombie bought the rights back and eventually sold them to Lionsgate, who finally released Corpses in 2003.

Now, things have come full circle, and House of 1000 Corpses has returned to Universal in the form of mazes. And that isn’t the only Rob Zombie-themed entertainment on the books this year: Universal is also introducing a scare zone called Rob Zombie Hillbilly Deluxe, which you can read more about here.

The new mazes promise to “bring to life the movie’s offbeat roadside tourist attraction, Captain Spaulding’s Museum of Monsters and Madmen, and introduces guests to some of the country’s most infamous serial killers, including Dr. Satan, a demented surgeon who has gone mad…Without a moment to catch their breath, guests will venture to the chaotic home of the Firefly family, a sadistic clan of psychotic killers, where the psychosis deepens and the depraved thrive. It is a chilling journey into the netherworld of terror that weaves its way through a cavernous network of dark tunnels within the bowels of the house. Populated by the degenerate victims of Dr. Satan’s debauched operations, legions of tortured creatures shuffle about as Dr. Satan continues his twisted medical practice, eagerly awaiting a new installment of victims.”

I’m not a huge fan of House of 1000 Corpses, but I’ll admit I’m very curious to check this out. Especially the Museum of Monsters and Madmen, which was easily my favorite part of the movie. Halloween Horror Nights kicks off on Friday, September 6 in Orlando and on Friday, September 13 in Hollywood. Additional details about the events will be revealed soon. Tickets for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort are on sale now. Visit www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com for more info and to snap up tickets.