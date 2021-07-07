Universal films have found a new streaming home on NBC’s Peacock.

Beginning with the 2022 theatrical slate, all Universal film content will be available exclusively on Peacock as a part of their Pay-One window. The deal will bring Universal, Focus Features, Illumination, and DreamWorks Animation titles exclusively to Peacock no later than four months after their theatrical debuts. Beginning in 2022, Peacock will also premiere original films developed and produced exclusively for the streaming platform.

The deal ends Universal’s 16-year agreement with HBO, and signals NBC Universal’s readiness to rally behind Peacock after a slow start last year. It also continues the growing trend towards streaming content more quickly after theatrical release, giving viewers the option to enjoy new films at home without significant wait times.

The Feature Film Experience on Your Terms

In a press release, NBCUniversal Direct-to-Customer and International Chairman Matt Strauss shared his excitement for the future of the streaming service.

“Since launching Peacock just one year ago, we have seen incredible viewership of movies and continue to expand our catalog with a range of films for every fan and occasion,” he said. “Universal Filmed Entertainment Group has been a fantastic partner and we are excited to not only bring their amazing slate of blockbuster films and beloved franchises to Peacock in the first-pay window, but also provide a steady stream of fresh, original films exclusively for Peacock customers throughout the year.”

What this means for customers is that they can see the latest Universal, Focus Features, Illumination, and DreamWorks Animation movies within four months of their theatrical debuts. It’s not quite as accommodating as Disney or HBOMax’s same-day releases, but they may drop those as more consumers return to theaters. The 2022 theatrical release slate from Universal Pictures includes a new original film from Oscar winner Jordan Peele, The Bad Guys and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish from DreamWorks Animation, and Minions: The Rise of Gru from Illumination. They’ve also got a little dinosaur movie called Jurassic World: Dominion set to roar into theaters (and now our television sets!) in June 2022.

“This new dynamic Pay-One agreement demonstrates [Universal’s] continued commitment to building a film ecosystem that allows filmmakers and artists to reach the broadest possible audience, celebrates and strengthens the theatrical experience, and, above all, empowers fans to experience the films they love on their own terms,” said Peter Levinsohn, Vice Chairman and Chief Distribution Officer, Universal Features Entertainment Group. “We’re excited to become Peacock’s first Pay-One partner while the platform continues to curate and build a vast film library that will delight its rapidly growing subscriber base.”