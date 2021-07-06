(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

Hollywood’s primary dinosaur-centric blockbuster film franchise has been hurtling toward an inevitability ever since its revival in 2015: one giant movie that brings together the key casts of the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World films. Jurassic World: Dominion is that movie, so let’s round up everything we know so far about the upcoming sequel.



Jurassic World Dominion Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

Jurassic World: Dominion is set to stomp into theaters on June 10, 2022. Universal struck a deal with AMC last year for a minimum 17-day exclusive theatrical window, which means they could technically release it on PVOD after that window has elapsed. But with a movie that has this much potential to rake in significant box office dollars, it’s almost a mathematical certainty that the studio will keep this exclusively in theaters for as long as it can.

What is Jurassic World Dominion?

Jurassic World: Dominion is the sixth feature film in the overall Jurassic Park franchise and the third in the Jurassic World franchise, which began six years ago. It will focus on what happened in the aftermath of the conclusion of 2017’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, in which a batch of dinosaurs escaped out into the world. It’s been described as a “science thriller” and likened to a spy film, where the technology to create dinosaurs has been open sourced and gone global. Meanwhile, the Owen and Claire characters are tasked with raising Maisie, the little clone girl who was a key presence in Fallen Kingdom.

Jurassic World Dominion Director, Crew, and More

Colin Trevorrow, who directed 2015’s Jurassic World, returns to the director’s chair for this sequel, which he also co-wrote with Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim Uprising), based on a story by Trevorrow and Derek Connolly. John Schwartzman is serving as the cinematographer on the film, reuniting with Trevorrow after their work together on Jurassic World. John Nolan (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance) reportedly designed and created 18 animatronic dinos for the movie, and Michael Giacchino (Lost, Up) is handling the score as he has for the previous two movies.

Jurassic World Dominion Cast

Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, and Isabella Sermon will be reprising their roles from the earlier Jurassic World movies, and they’ll be joined by some big names: Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and BD Wong, who are all coming back to play significant roles for the first time since the Jurassic Park trilogy.

Jurassic World Dominion Teaser