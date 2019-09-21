The Aeronauts, inspired by a true story, focuses on young widow Amelia Wren (Felicity Jones) and headstrong scientist James Glaisher (Eddie Redmayne) as they set out to fly a hot air balloon higher than anyone in history, all with the hope of determining whether or not they can predict the weather. A new The Aeronauts trailer has just arrived from across the pond, showing more footage from the high-altitude adventure drama.

The Aeronauts Trailer

There are plenty of things that we take for granted as a civilization, but one that people don’t think about too often is our ability to predict the weather. That’s mostly because the common train of thought is that meteorologists always seem to get it wrong somehow. But perhaps we should pay some respect to the first people who set out to determine whether the weather could actually be predicted, at a time when scientists didn’t have advanced technological equipment to help them out and instead had to rely on hot air balloons to take them high enough into the sky to achieve this seemingly impossible goal.

The Aeronauts looks entertaining enough, but Amazon changed their release model completely earlier this year, which might not be a good sign. While the movie was pushed deeper into awards season, it also shifted from getting a limited theatrical release that would expand into a nationwide rollout to only a very short theatrical run followed by release on Amazon Prime Video two weeks later. That’s good news for anyone who wants to see the movie as soon as possible, but maybe not the best sign for the film. Even so, with 21 reviews coming in from Toronto and London film festivals, it has a 90% on Rotten Tomatoes right now.

You can watch the previously released trailer for The Aeronauts, directed by Tom Harper (Wild Rose) and written by Jack Thorne (Wonder), over here. Otherwise, here’s the official synopsis:

Set in 1862 and inspired by true events, The Aeronauts follows wealthy young widow Amelia Wren (Jones) and headstrong scientist James Glaisher (Redmayne), as they mount a balloon expedition to fly higher than anyone in history. This is a journey to the very edge of existence, where the air is thin and the chances of survival are slim. As their perilous ascent reveals their true selves, this unlikely pair discover things about each other – and themselves – that helps each of them find their place in the world they have left behind.

The Aeronauts, which was once intended to get a wide theatrical release, gets a limited one week run on the big screen starting December 6, 2019 in the United States, and then it hits Amazon Prime on December 20.