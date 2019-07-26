The end of the month is nearly upon us, which means it’s almost time for another monthly purge of titles from the Netflix streaming library. This time there’s a good mix of action comedies, Oscar-winning dramas, crime thrillers, sci-fi adventures and more that are leaving. Most of them have been around the streaming block time and time again, but it might be good to know which TV shows and movies are leaving and when so you can watch them as soon as possible.

Get the full list of TV shows and movies leaving Netflix in August 2019 below.

Good Will Hunting

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are reteaming for a new project with Ridley Scott, so there’s no better time to go back and look at the project that turned them into stars. The drama became a huge hit at the Oscars, giving Affleck and Damon a new career as screenwriters, and landing Robin Williams an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. But more importantly, it turned Affleck and Damon into household names in front of the camera. In fact, before Good Will Hunting, director Steven Spielberg had hired Matt Damon simply because he was a lesser known actor, but by the time the movie hit theaters, he was an Oscar winner and quite the in-demand star. (Leaving August 1)

Hot Fuzz

Leave it to Edgar Wright to spoof the action movies of the 1990s and 2000s without making a straight-up parody of them. Wright has the uncanny ability to channel a certain genre and infuse it with the right amount of goofy, cheeky and sharp comedy to make it refreshing. Plus, it helps that Shaun of the Dead stars Simon Pegg and Nick Frost reteamed for this small town crime caper involving a creepy cult of lunatic locals just trying to keep their town from changing. If you haven’t seen this movie by now, we don’t know what you’re doing. (Leaving August 1)

The Fifth Element

Luc Besson has yet to capture the same magic that makes this sci-fi adventure so much fun. Maybe it’s the presence of Bruce Willis at the height of his action prowess. Maybe it’s Milla Jovovich in the role that turned her into a star. Or maybe it’s Gary Oldman in one of the most peculiar and unique roles in his career. But this movie is wild, vibrant, and packs a powerful punch of a Hollywood that used to take risks on original ideas. It probably won’t be long until we see a reboot of The Fifth Element. (Leaving August 1)

The Founder

Michael Keaton kept his comeback on track with this subtle, villainous turn as Ray Kroc, a struggling salesman from Illinois who met Mac (John Carroll Lynch) and Dick McDonald (Nick Offerman) and took an interest in their walk-up burger hot spot McDonald’s. This movie is basically The Social Network for the biggest fast food chain in the world, and while Keaton is the electric star, much credit should be given to John Caroll Lynch and Nick Offerman as the McDonald brothers who saw their beloved restaurant turned into something they never wanted. (Leaving August 2)

Zodiac

Before the second season of Mindhunter arrives on Netflix next month, you should go back and watch David Fincher’s equally compelling crime drama centered on the true story of the famed Zodiac killer. Featuring an all-star cast and a visual style that Mindhunter fans will feel right at home in, this is one of Fincher’s best films, and that’s saying something. (Leaving August 6)

No Country for Old Men

It’s not often that a Best Picture winner like No Country for Old Men is just sitting on Netflix for you to easily watch. Though this slow burn requires some patience, Joel & Ethan Coen have a lot to say without having characters that needs to say much at all. With a quiet, creeping mood, this movie is more chilling than even some of the most grisly crime dramas, and that’s mostly because it all unfolds in a setting that is unsuspecting of such violence. We never expect things to get this bad, and that’s our first mistake. Among today’s hellscape, this movie feels more insightful than ever. (Leaving August 11)

The 40-Year Old Virgin

Judd Apatow made a name for himself on the big screen with this raunchy sex comedy, and he also turned Steve Carell into a star, and may have inadvertently saved The Office from cancellation because of it. We’ll be the first to admit that some of this movie’s comedy hasn’t aged quite so well when it comes to how the ensemble male cast approaches dating, but it still has enough dirty charm to get by. There are plenty of comedies from decades past that really feel like they’re form another era, and since this one is 15 years old, we can probably cut it a little slack. (Leaving August 16)