Mindhunter is returning for its long-awaited second season next month, and we now have our first look at what’s to come. A trailer is likely on the way soon, but in the meantime, you can check out a handful of striking Mindhunter season 2 images, most of which are bathed in impenetrable darkness – the kind of darkness in which director David Fincher loves to shoot, creating an ominous atmosphere in the process. Check out the Mindhunter photos below.

I’m crazy excited for Mindhunter season 2. The first season was phenomenal, and season 2 has been a long time coming. That second season will be here before we know it, but for now, feast your eyes on some of these images.

Of the bundle of pics, this might be my favorite. It shows FBI agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) gazing down at what looks to be the outline of a child who may or may not have been crucified. I have no idea what’s going on here, but it’s alarming, and disturbing. The lighting in this pic – lots of clouded darkness cut through by faint light from the garage windows – is perfect.

Another great image: the characters bathed in the red/blue light from a police bubble. No one looks very happy here.

Ford with another character in front of a board loaded with pics of kids who are, based on the cut-off word there, MISSING. Season 2 allegedly deals with the Atlanta Child Murders, and that could be what this scene is referencing.

Tench and (presumably) Ford, looking at a cut wire by a house, likely a crime scene. Again: I dig all that darkness. Even though this scene is set in the daytime, that darkness seeps in. Mindhunter is one of the best-looking shows on TV right now.

Netflix sent out a ton of new photos, but they made it so that we here in the press could only download a select handful of them. We’ve done our best to scoop up the most interesting images, which can you see the rest of in a gallery below.

Mindhunter season 2 hits Netflix August 16, 2019.