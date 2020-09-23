It’s been a long time since Nick Frost and Simon Pegg teamed up. Sure, they recently hatched a plan to survive the coronavirus pandemic that was eerily similar to Shaun of the Dead, but we haven’t seen them in a movie or TV show together in a long time. But that’s about to change, as you can see in the with the new paranormal comedy series Truth Seekers, coming to Amazon Prime just in time for Halloween. Get a look at the Truth Seekers trailer below for some ghastly comedy.

Truth Seekers Trailer

Nick Frost stars in the series as Gus, an internet installer who also hosts his own paranormal investigation web series called Truth Seekers (hey, that’s the title of the show!) on YouTube. Usually, he ventures into abandoned places while out on the job, but now he has to bring a new partner (Samson Kayo) with him, and they end up stumbling upon some pretty scary shit.

Meanwhile, Simon Pegg plays Gus’ boss Dave, who is sporting a spectacularly bad toupee, and likely won’t be sharing a lot of screentime with Frost, unfortunately. But at the very least, we’re getting them back together for a little bit, and all we can ask for is just a spark of joy in 2020.

This actually looks more scary than funny, even scarier than Shaun of the Dead, but that’s what Pegg and Frost set out to do along with co-writers James Serafinowicz and Nat Saunders. During their Comic-Con panel earlier this year, Pegg said:

“You have to not make fun of the horror. It’s tempting with genre fair to parody that…but I think the key for horror-comedy is to take the horror seriously.”

Maybe it’s also scarier because I find spooks, specters, and ghosts to be a little more scary than the undead. The latter I’m sure can’t possibly exist in this world, but I’m still leery of paranormal activity. Still, the series has a low-rent X-Files kind of vibe with a comedic edge, and that’s enough to pique my interest.

The series also stars Malcolm McDowell, Emma D’Arcy, Susan Wokoma, Julian Barratt. Here’s the official synopsis:

“Truth Seekers” follows a team of part-time paranormal investigators who team up to uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK, sharing their adventures on an online channel for all to see. However, as they stake out haunted churches, underground bunkers and abandoned hospitals with their array of homemade ghost-detecting gizmos, their supernatural experiences grow more frequent, more terrifying and even deadly, as they begin to uncover a conspiracy that could bring about Armageddon for the entire human race.

Truth Seekers drops all eight episodes of the first season on Amazon Prime on October 30, 2020.