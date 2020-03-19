A scene from Edgar Wright‘s 2004 zombie horror comedy Shaun of the Dead has become something of a rallying cry for people when times get tough: when pals Shaun (Simon Pegg) and Ed (Nick Frost) realize they’re in the middle of a zombie outbreak, they cycle through several possible plans before settling on one which ends with them going to their favorite pub, where they’ll “have a nice cold pint and wait for all this to blow over.” Now Pegg and Frost have updated that scene for the coronavirus era in a new YouTube video, which you can watch below.



Shaun of the Dead Coronavirus Video

In case it’s been a while since you’ve seen the movie, here’s the scene in question:

The final seconds of that video are used so often that Wright says someone sends him that meme every day. Five days ago (which seems like a lifetime ago considering how quickly information is flowing), the director shared this Instagram message, which didn’t exactly provide any super helpful advice since we’re all supposed to be isolating in our homes and specifically not going out to bars and pubs:

But here’s today’s updated version from Pegg and Frost, which includes some much more helpful tips for how to handle our current scenario:

Love it.

Meanwhile, Wright himself – who, in case you didn’t know, is a huge film buff – wrote an editorial in Empire Magazine about what you can do to help your local independent cinemas during their time of need. You can read the whole piece here, but I’ll leave you with this excerpt: