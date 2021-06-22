Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will introduce us to several new tribes of Transformers that we’ve yet to see on the big screen. But it will also take us to some new locations the franchise hasn’t stomped around before.

Along with a story set in 1990s New York City, the next installment of Transformers will also be heading to Cusco, Peru, where it will dig into the Incan citadel of Machu Picchu, a historic sanctuary of an ancient civilization that goes back to the 15th century. With such a historical place taking the spotlight in the film, it should come as no surprise that Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will try to emulate the adventurous tone of the Indiana Jones franchise.

Machu Picchu is situated on a nearly 8,000-foot high mountain ridge, which will provide quite the picturesque background for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. But it will also shine a light on sacred land and the rich culture that surrounds it. Director Steven Caple Jr. described the area where very few films have shot as having “beautiful landscapes, beautiful sights, but also beautiful people.” They’re actually collaborating with the locals to ensure they’re depicted in a respectful fashion.

Producer Lorenzo Di Bonaventura talked about how the franchise has a tradition of connecting to the past. In this case, the producer says “the Incan traditions can reflect on the movie, we can reflect Incan traditions, and they affected the storyline that’s here.” So you can expect Machu Picchu to be place that has significance to the film’s plot.

A Sense of Adventure

The Transformers movies have always offered globe-trotting action, but Steven Caple Jr. hopes that shooting in a place like Machu Picchu will offer something a little bit more. He recalled the Indiana Jones movies and how they highlighted parts of the world rarely seen on film:

“There’s just a sense of discovery. I look at classic films like Indiana Jones, where you actually went on a journey but learned something en route. Something I hope to bring to the table is highlighting a culture and the people.”

Granted, the Indiana Jones franchise wasn’t always politically correct in their depiction of other cultures and parts of the world. But Caple clearly wants to respectfully highlight this part of the world that has never been used prominently in films as big as the Transformers franchise.

Don’t worry, since Michael Bay isn’t involved they’re not likely to be setting off too many pyrotechnics and disturbing this peaceful area of Peru. But you can still expect to see something big going down on this incredible mountainside.