With each Transformers movie, it seems like more and more robots in disguise get introduced, each more tricked out than the last. And the latest Transformers film, officially titled Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, will be no different, with a crew of fresh and familiar metal faces set to join forces to save the Earth. But taking his deserved spot as the main character is the franchise’s most familiar face, Optimus Prime. And he’ll be sporting a makeover that looks much like his original design.

At an event unveiling details from Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, we learned some new character details about all the bots that will be appearing in the new Transformers film, which is inspired by Beast Wars and follow prehistoric animals who travel through time and space to Earth. Here are the character details for the Autobots, Terrorcons, and Maximals that are confirmed to be in the movie.

Autobots, or the Regular Heroes We Already Know

Optimus Prime: Our main Transformers character in the new movie will be Optimus Prime, sporting his old Generation-1 design, slightly updated from his appearance in 2018’s Bumblebee with a less boxy look. The film, set in 1994, will show how Optimus Prime became the leader we come to know in Michael Bay’s original films, as Optimus gains a connection and affinity with Earth. Peter Cullen will reprise his role as Optimus, which he has been playing since the original 1980s Transformers cartoon.

Bumblebee: Our favorite yellow Autobot is back in an off-road version, sporting the old Camaro look but with off-road tires and a dune buggy windshield cage.

Arcee: The rare female Transformer is back, this time as a motorcycle, a Ducati 916 to be exact. Arcee is described as the “voice of reason” for the group.

Mirage: A new Autobot that takes the form of a Porsche 911, not a Formula 1 racer like the original series. Mirage is described as a rebel and an anti-authority outlaw who causes a little trouble and is colored with silver with blue graphic accents.

Maximals, or the New Heroes, Who Are Animal Robots

Optimus Primal: The leader of the Maximals is the confusingly named Optimus Primal. He looks like a big robot ape and even has hair on certain parts of his body. Optimus Primal is described as a fatherly figure for the group of Maximals, which are the descendants (at least in part) of the Autobots. The Maximals were featured in the 1996 animated series Beast Wars, which was set in the future of the original Transformers franchise, and featured the Maximals and Predacons, descendants of the Autobots and Decepticons respectively. It’s not confirmed whether the original Beast Wars actors would reprise their roles, but the press event suggested that a few might be in talks to join the film.

Airazor: Described as the heart of the Maximals, Airazor is a robot hawk with a rustic look — as in it has literal rust on it.

Rhinox: A big Rhinoceros with glowing green eyes, Rhinox is a Maximal that just wants to ram stuff. He also sports a rusty look that suggests these guys have been around for a long time.

Terrorcons, or the Zombie Robot Villains

Nightbird: Another female Transformer, Nightbird is a souped-up black and purple Nissan GTR Terrorcon with customized spoiler and bumper. She also carries a sword.

Scourge: The main villain of the film, Scourge looks like a Transformers version of Surtur from Thor: Ragnarok. He’s the leader of the Terrorcons, with a giant claw for a left hand, a charcoal black body with glowing molten orange innards, and plumes of black smoke coming from exhaust pipes on his shoulders.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is scheduled to open in theaters on June 24, 2022.