The Animaniacs are coming back to Hulu in November, and now another beloved Warner Bros. cartoon executive produced by Steven Spielberg in the 1990s is making a comeback thanks to HBO Max and Cartoon Network.

Tiny Toons Adventures followed a group of young students not entirely dissimilar from the likes of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, and the rest of the Looney Tunes as they learned how to be funny from the legendary cartoon characters themselves at Acme Looniversity. Now the series will be revived as a new animated series called Tiny Toons Looniversity on the HBO Max streaming service.

Each episode of Tiny Toons Adventures was comprised of several shorts where students like Buster Bunny, Babs Bunny, Plucky Duck, Hamton J. Pig, Dizzy Devil, Elmyra Duff, and Montana Max learned lessons that turned into new takes on classic Looney Tunes cartoons. It appears that the new Tiny Toons Looniversity will tread the same ground as the series, which is described like this:

Babs, Buster Bunny and the rest of the gang follow their comedic ambitions all the way to Acme Looniversity, the esteemed institution of higher hijinx learning, where young dreamers become professional toons. Here they form long-lasting friendships with one another and perfect their cartoony craft while studying under the greatest cartoon characters in history, the Looney Tunes.

Here’s a first look at the slightly updated versions of Buster and Babs Bunny, who have just popped out of their burrows:

The existence of this series aside, what really throws us for a loop is the name of the school. It’s always been called Acme Looniversity, presumably because the students are learning how to be looney. But some on the /Film staff have wondered why it’s not called Acme Tooniversity, since it’s a school for Tiny Toons. The logical explanation is that they’re learning to grow from being Tiny Toons to being Looney Tunes. But at the same time, the original theme song says they’re trying to get their toon degrees, so at the very least, maybe it should be called Acme Tuniversity. We know there’s a big election happening next week, but here at /Film, we like to focus on the real issues.

Since HBO Max proved that they know how to reboot Looney Tunes with the same spirit and mostly the same style as the original shorts, having them take on a reboot of Tiny Toons Adventures makes sense. The good news for fans of the original is that Steven Spielberg’s name is still attached as executive producer, with Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios President Sam Register and Amblin Television Co-Presidents Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank also executive producing. Register said in a statement:

“For many kids, Tiny Toons was their introduction to the world of Looney Tunes and, over time, Buster, Babs, Plucky and all the characters grew to be just as beloved by an entirely new generation. The continuation of our great creative partnership with Amblin Television will bring these characters back for fans of all ages to enjoy.”

As for the other creative talent behind the show right now, Clint LaVigne, VP of Television at Amblin Television and Audrey Diehl, Senior Vice President of Series at Warner Bros. Animation will oversee day-to-day creative affairs of the series. We’ll have to wait and see if anyone from the original series will get involved.