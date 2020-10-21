The Animaniacs are back, and they’re zanier than ever. The celebrated animated series that was originally executive produced by Steven Spielberg has received a fresh reboot from Hulu, with Spielberg once again exec producing the series with Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Animation. And since it’s been 22 years since Animaniacs went off the air, Yakko, Wakko and Dot — and yes, returning fan favorites Pinky and the Brain — have more than two decades worth of self-referential jokes and fourth-wall breaks to make up for their absence. Watch the Animaniacs trailer below.

Animaniacs Trailer

Jokes about quinoa wraps and anime abound in the trailer for Animaniacs, the upcoming reboot from Hulu that already has an order for a second season. But in classic Animaniacs fashion, the Warner brothers, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister Dot make tons of jokes about selling out and receiving Hulu’s paycheck to cash in on the nostalgia for the beloved animated series created by Tom Ruegger in 1993. It’s silly and a little smug, but hey, there are fan-favorites Pinky and the Brain back to their old antics, this time with social media playing a part.

Created as a kid-friendly variety show, Animaniacs was the kind of cheeky, pop culture-lampooning that typified ’90s ironic humor — but with a Looney Tunes-inspired wackiness that made it a fun watch for both kids and adults. And because everything comes back full circle, we’ve got an Animaniacs reboot, with Steven Spielberg returns as executive producer of Animaniacs along with Warner Bros. Animation president Sam Register, and many of the original voice actors returning. But the trailer does wisely nod (well, more like takes a sledgehammer) to the fact that Animaniacs will just be seen as another nostalgic gimmick, and overloads the trailer with enough timely jokes to make it fresh for new audiences.

Amblin Television co-presidents Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, Wellesley Wild, and Blue Ribbon Content are also serving as executive producers with Gabe Swarr as co-executive producer.

Here is the synopsis to Animaniacs:

They’re back! The Warner brothers, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister Dot, have a great time wreaking havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet. After returning to their beloved home, the Warner Bros. water tower, the siblings waste no time in causing chaos and comic confusion as they run loose through the studio, turning the world into their personal playground. Joining Yakko, Wakko and Dot, fan-favorite characters Pinky and the Brain also return to continue their quest for world domination.

The 13-episode season of Animaniacs premieres on Hulu on November 20, 2020.