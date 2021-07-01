Comedian Tig Notaro has been killing it lately. Not only has she been fighting green screens on Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead and cantankerously fixing things on Star Trek: Discovery, she’s also got a stand-up special coming out.

And not just any stand-up special. This stand-up special will be on HBO and…animated. I don’t mean animated in the sense of “lively” or “active,” I mean animated in the cartoon sense. What does that even look like? I had no idea until today, when HBO kindly released a trailer.

Tig Notaro Drawn Trailer

The special — appropriately called Tig Notaro: Drawn — premieres on HBO on July 24, 2021 at 10 P.M. ET/PT. Notaro selected animation studio Six Point Harness to produce Drawn, in part because of the studio’s track record includes the Oscar-winning short “Hair Love” as well as other critically-acclaimed shorts like “Lazor Wulf,” “Guava Island,” and “Waffles + Mochi.”

If the trailer is any indication, Six Point Harness does a great job rendering Notaro’s deadpan humor to animated form. We get vivid images of the Kool-Aid man, laughing audience members, and Notaro’s patterned sweater in two-dimensional glory. HBO describes the special thusly:

The hour-long special blends Notaro’s signature voice and storytelling with a variety of captivating artistic styles as she recounts a hospital bed proposal, a high school talent show gone awry, the repercussions of a dental procedure, unintentionally blowing off fellow comedian Jenny Slate, a road trip with Dolly Parton, and more. Funnier and more animated than you’ve ever seen her before, Notaro’s groundbreaking and fearless comedy comes to life over the course of this visually-innovative special.

Another Great Addition to Notaro’s Comedy Roster

I’m a big fan of Tig Notaro. I’ve watched and love all her specials past and even applied to have her perform at my sister’s cabin in rural Maine for her 2015 Showtime special, “Knock, Knock, It’s Tig Notaro.” My application, alas, didn’t make the cut but now I can watch her new animated special at my sister’s place, at least. (If that cabin ever gets WiFi or cable. Or, for that matter, if she still lived there and I was able to fly across the country to visit.)

Tig Notaro wrote Tig Notaro: Drawn (of course), and it’s directed by Greg Franklin. Tig Notaro, Thomas Ouellette, Hunter Seidman, Ellen DeGeneres, Jeff Kleeman, Greg Franklin, Brendan Burch are executive producers, with Rachel Abarbanell producing. It’s produced for HBO by Ellen DeGeneres’ A Very Good Production and Tig Notaro’s ZeroDollarsandZeroSense productions.

Catch Tig Notaro: Drawn on HBO and HBO Max starting July 24, 2021.